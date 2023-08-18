The DASCenter, a leading provider of automotive services in the UAE, is excited to announce the opening of a new garage to serve its customers better.

Here is what the Founder said to Zawya, “After 10 years of successful customer journey in Al Quoz and growing demand for luxury car repair and services, we are announcing the grand opening of our new facility in Dubai Industrial City.”

The new car service station in Dubai covers a working area of 45000 Sq.ft, and it stands on a 80,000 Sq.ft of land that will help to offer top-notch automotive services that customers expect from the DASCenter.



The expansion of this 15 Million AED luxury car workshop is quite a reflection of the company's commitment to providing the highest level of customer service and the latest in automotive technology. With the new garage, customers will have even more convenient access to the DASCenter's range of services, including mechanical repairs, engine overhaul, electrical repairs, body and paintwork, wash and sanitization, car detailing, and more.

"Our team is thrilled to open this new garage and to continue providing our customers with exceptional service," said the DASCenter team. "We are always looking for ways to improve and expand our offerings, and this new garage is just the latest example of that commitment."

The new garage is staffed by a team of experienced and highly trained professionals using the latest diagnostic and repair equipment to ensure the best possible outcomes for each customer. The garage is equipped to handle all types of vehicles, from passenger cars to luxury high-end sports cars.

The DASCenter's commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in every aspect of the new garage. With its state-of-the-art facility and modern equipment, the new garage is sure to become a valuable resource for both new and existing customers.

For more information about the Dubai Automotive Service Center and its services, or to book an appointment at the new garage, please visit https://www.dascenter.ae/.

Media Contact:

Dubai Automotive Service Center

Address: P.O. Box 37820, Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 4 323 2832

Email: service@dascenter.ae