Vehicle Report Vehicle Report user journeys indicate that 74% of users are looking for GCC-spec vehicles in the used car market. Of these, 86% are car buyers, and the majority are looking for vehicles between the AED 20,000 – AED 30,000 price range.



AutoData leads the motor insurance sector with the launch of its Claim Hub B2B platform, securing partnerships with about 60% of the market's Motor Insurance Companies.



UAE: AutoData Middle East, a subsidiary of World Automotive Group (WAG) and leading automotive data solutions provider in the UAE, announces its latest research findings on the UAE’s used car market. Its innovative Vehicle Report highlights key market indicators based on user journeys, showcasing the exponential growth and burgeoning demand for used cars in the UAE.

According to the Credence Research industry report, the used car market, valued at $20.15 billion in 2022, is witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% over eight years, reaching an estimated $48.15 billion in value by 2030. AutoData’s Vehicle Report platform highlights pre-owned vehicles in the price range between AED 20,000 – AED 30,000 lead the way, followed by AED 50,000 – AED 80,000 and AED 150,000+ price brackets, indicating a stable consumer demand for moderately priced vehicles. Furthermore, the innovative platform also indicates the opening of a fourth price bracket for used cars between AED 30,000 to AED 50,000, due to the rise in demand for replacement cars following the recent flooding in April 2024.

Sebastian Fuchs, Managing Director of AutoData Middle East stated: “We are witnessing a transformative period in UAE's used car market. At AutoData Middle East, we strive to enhance market transparency and confidence in the sector. Our innovative solutions will support consumers with well-informed decision-making and navigate complex market conditions."

According to Vehicle Report user journeys, 86% are car buyers vs 14% car sellers show the highest demand for 2015 and 2021 vehicle models. Furthermore, the research indicated 74% vehicles demand in GCC spec vehicles compared to 26% for non-GCC spec. Brands such as Toyota and Nissan are the most demanded car with 32.8% and 19.2% in 2024, respectively. As demand rises, car buyers may face challenges in effectively evaluating their next vehicle purchase, such as missing trimline information leading to inaccurate car evaluations that impact residual values. For example, a New Toyota Camry Lumiere costs AED 150,000, while a Camry GLE-X costs only AED 115,700.

AutoData, through its recent launch of Vehicle Report, empowers customers to make well-informed decisions when buying or selling used cars with confidence. The innovative platform provides users with comprehensive vehicle history, accurate car valuations, detailed damage reports, and recall information, all based on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

As UAE’s used car market thrives, vehicle owners seek competitive car insurance premiums. AutoData Middle East recorded over 12 million vehicle insurance queries over the past six months for leading automotive brands including Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, Lexus, Toyota, Nissan and more.

Addressing the market gap to efficiently monitor claims related to flood damage, AutoData is poised to launch its pioneering Claim Hub platform – the first of its kind in the UAE – underscoring its commitment to building confidence in the region’s used car market. The secure B2B service offers insurance providers the opportunity to share critical claims data, boosting operational efficiency, fraud detection, and industry-wide collaboration for improved decision-making. Insurance providers can easily access the free service, improving claim handling processes, identifying fraud patterns and augmenting operational efficiencies to mitigate risks and amplify market integrity. The forward-thinking service is already generating industry-wide demand and has secured about 60% market share within the motor insurance sector.

“AutoData is leading the charge to safeguard against flood-damaged vehicles re-entering the market. Claim Hub is an initiative that has generated positive interest, and we are certain it will bring added value to industry players and customers. At AutoData, we strive to improve industry confidence and trust in the regional used car markets,” concludes Fuchs.

For further information on buying and selling vehicles with confidence, please visit AutoData Middle East’s innovative Vehicle Report platform: www.vehiclereport.me

About AutoData Middle East

AutoData Middle East, a subsidiary of World Automotive Group, is the leading automotive data solutions provider in the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) region. Headquartered in the UAE, AutoData ME is a pioneering force in automotive policy issuance and claims management and is dedicated to empowering professionals and facilitating informed decision-making. The leading automotive data solutions provider instils confidence in its partners and the automotive market, fostering trust through innovative solutions.

Launched in the region in 2010, and currently operating across the GCC, AutoData Middle East provides comprehensive vehicle history reports in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain. The company is part of the Skelmore Group, which boasts over 35 years of experience in the Middle Eastern and North American automotive business, positioning it as a leading provider of accurate and detailed vehicle information. AutoData Middle East offers a comprehensive suite of B2B and B2C services including insurance advising, financing, buy and trade-in price advising, buying and selling platform tools, and more, resulting in the leading automotive data solutions provider attaining the AI-based Estimating Solutions Provider Award at the InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2024.

In May 2024, AutoData Middle East partnered with CARFAX, leveraging extensive data from over 100,000 sources across 22 markets in the US, Canada, and Europe. Driven by a commitment to excellence, its data-driven solutions empower confident decision-making in insurance pricing, vehicle transactions, and dealership operations, enhances transparency and confidence across the automotive landscape. Grounded in accountability, data-driven decision-making, and clarity of communication, the company continuously seeks to innovate and shape the future of mobility.

For further information on AutoData Middle East’s innovative automotive data solutions, please visit: www.autodatame.com

Media Contact

Justin Froes| justin.f@qcomms.ae

​​​​​​​+971 52 241 5397