Dubai, UAE – As the UAE’s auto insurance sector faces mounting scrutiny over rising premiums, opaque pricing, and a lack of reliable data, especially for electric and grey-import vehicles, AutoData Middle East is stepping up with a smarter, more transparent path forward.

The company has launched a next-generation suite of AI-powered intelligence tools designed to improve pricing accuracy, enhance risk evaluation, prevent fraud, and boost profitability across the used car and insurance ecosystem. Built on precision, transparency, and deep regional expertise, AutoData’s AI-powered tools offer a smarter way forward. They address major blind spots caused by inconsistent underwriting and gaps in data quality at a critical time when deductibles have soared and coverage is increasingly difficult to access.

The new suite, including the AI Valuation Engine, Risk Coefficient, Claim Hub, and Deal Revs - a unified intelligence infrastructure built to help insurers, dealerships, and marketplaces make faster, more informed decisions across the GCC.

“You cannot make strong decisions with partial information - yet that is how much of the industry still operates,” said Sebastian Fuchs, Managing Director of AutoData Middle East. “Over the years, we have seen how a lack of data precision leads to loss, inefficiency, and risk across insurance, trade, and valuation. This suite is the result of years of market observation and product innovation, built specifically for the GCC. It gives our partners the visibility, speed, and accuracy they need to lead in a fast-evolving market, while raising the standard of transparency for the entire ecosystem.”

The AI Valuation Engine: Real-Time Pricing Built for the GCC

Built for the GCC, the AI Valuation Engine delivers real-time used car pricing with unmatched accuracy. Trained on more than 100 million data points, from both live and historical transactions, it reflects real market behaviour and updates every two weeks. Insurers, marketplaces, and dealerships use it to price vehicles with confidence and consistency.

Risk Coefficient: Revolutionising Risk-Based Insurance Underwriting

Traditional pricing models often overlook critical risk factors. Risk Coefficient brings a new standard to underwriting by analysing over 50 vehicle attributes, including safety features, power-to-weight ratios, and real-time depreciation data. It is especially effective in closing pricing gaps for electric and grey-import vehicles, where traditional models often fall short. By addressing mileage blind underwriting losses, Risk Coefficient helps insurers reduce exposure, improve pricing accuracy, and offer fairer, data-driven premiums across all vehicle risk profiles.

Claim Hub: The UAE’s Total Loss Intelligence Engine

Claim Hub enables insurance providers to securely exchange real-time data on total loss vehicles through seamless API integration. By connecting to critical UAE sources such as Emirates Vehicle Gate and the Dubai Traffic Accidents Database, Claim Hub supports fraud prevention, streamlines claims processing, and ensures regulatory compliance. Claim Hub gives insurers deeper visibility into total loss activity and helps strengthen portfolio performance through real-time data sharing, collaboration, and regulatory transparency.

DealRevs: Unlocking Profit in the Used Car Market

DealRevs empowers dealerships to unlock margin, streamline trade-ins, and optimise inventory decisions in a rapidly growing used car market. Through features like dynamic pricing, in-house auction integration, and marketplace syndication, DealRevs supports faster turnover, improved trade-in accuracy, and reduced holding costs. For mid-size dealerships, the platform can deliver profitability gains of over AED 1.5 million annually.

A Vision Rooted in Innovation

Since 2006, AutoData Middle East has expanded its data network, built strategic integrations with partners like JATO and CARFAX, and led market-specific innovation in VIN decoding, fraud prevention, AI modelling, and insurance underwriting.

With the launch of this new intelligence suite, AutoData Middle East is advancing its mission to build a more transparent, connected, and data-driven automotive ecosystem across the region. As insurers, fleet operators, and digital platforms navigate rapid shifts in mobility and risk, AutoData is committed to delivering the insight and technology needed to lead the future, not just adapt to it.

Learn more about DealRevs, AutoData Middle East’s profitability platform for used car dealerships, designed to optimise trade-ins, inventory, and resale strategy: www.dealrevs.com

-Ends-

MEDIA CONTACT | SOAR PR (www.soar-pr.com)

Honour Chokote | honour@soar-pr.com

Noha Ahmed | noha@soar-pr.com

About AutoData Middle East

AutoData Middle East, a subsidiary of World Automotive Group, is the leading automotive data solutions provider in the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) region. Headquartered in the UAE, AutoData ME is a pioneering force in automotive policy issuance and claims management and is dedicated to empowering professionals and facilitating informed decision-making. The leading automotive data solutions provider instils confidence in its partners and the automotive market, fostering trust through innovative solutions.

Launched in the region in 2010, and currently operating across the GCC, AutoData Middle East provides comprehensive vehicle history reports in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain. The company is part of the Skelmore Group, which boasts over 35 years of experience in the Middle Eastern and North American automotive business, positioning it as a leading provider of accurate and detailed vehicle information. AutoData Middle East offers a comprehensive suite of B2B and B2C services, including insurance advising, financing, buy and trade-in price advising, buying and selling platform tools, and more, resulting in the leading automotive data solutions provider attaining the AI-based Estimating Solutions Provider Award at the InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2024.

In May 2024, AutoData Middle East partnered with CARFAX, leveraging extensive data from over 100,000 sources across 22 markets in the US, Canada, and Europe. Driven by a commitment to excellence, its data-driven solutions empower confident decision-making in insurance pricing, vehicle transactions, and dealership operations, enhancing transparency and confidence across the automotive landscape. Grounded in accountability, data-driven decision-making, and clarity of communication, the company continuously seeks to innovate and shape the future of mobility.