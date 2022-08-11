Move part of AutoCentral’s efforts to make online and in-store car buying experiences in sync

Abu Dhabi - AutoCentral, the multi-brand pre-owned showroom and service center under Al Masaood Group, continues to ramp up its digital presence and offerings following the launch of its new interactive website. Through the new website, customers are now able to purchase pre-owned vehicles with just a few clicks. The move will synchronise the showroom and digital car buying experiences of AutoCentral customers amidst the increasing demand for more online automotive purchases.

The features and the overall look and feel of the new platform provide users with a convenient and personalised service. Aside from elevating customer convenience, the website also aims to provide AutoCentral customers with an option to shop for multi-brand pre-owned vehicles from the comfort of their home.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Customers now have shifted towards services and experiences that offer them the most convenience and value for time. Following these changing customer trends, we have ensured that the newly launched website is a value-added extension to our showroom experience with all factors taken into consideration from financing options all the way to physical test drives. Our customers are now presented with the option to either visit our showroom or buy their vehicles fully online which ever suits their needs.”

“Virtual automotive shopping gained momentum during the pandemic. According to research, 59 per cent of customers now turn to online platforms to search for and purchase their new vehicles.[1] Furthermore, 60 per cent of car buyers in the GCC region are more open to purchasing their cars virtually[2]” he added.

Customers can choose from a wide selection of multi-brand pre-owned vehicles that are available online and even have the units delivered right at their doorsteps. In addition, they can book a test drive online at their most convenient time or explore the auto finance solutions that are offered by AutoCentral.

The mobile-responsive design of the website allows users to buy or reserve a car of their choice, as well as sell or trade-in their current vehicle virtually with a swift and effortless process. It also guarantees secure and easy-to-follow procedures.

Led by a team of professional and experienced staff, AutoCentral, a one-stop shop for all car brands, offers verified preowned vehicles that have undergone up to 190-point inspections at its showroom, in addition to high-quality car solutions at its service centres including Periodic Service Maintenance & Repairs, Body Collison repairs, - Window Tinting, Paint protection, Value Added services, Tyres, Batteries, and genuine spare parts for all automobile makes in the market. Visit AutoCentral’s new website on: https://showroom.autocentraluae.com/.

[1] How car buying and mobility is changing amid COVID-19 | McKinsey

[2] 60% of GCC car buyers prefer to buy online than visit a showroom amid Covid-19 (thenationalnews.com)