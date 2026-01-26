Growth in Australian red meat exports to the MENA region has outpaced all other global markets over the past five years

Five global innovators, showcasing solutions that address critical Australian red meat industry challenges

37 Australian red meat exporters exhibiting at Gulfood 2026

100% of exported Australian red meat coming into the MENA region is Halal-certified under the Australian Government Authorised Halal Program.

UAE - AUST Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has provided significant advantages to boost competitiveness of Australian Red Meat in the UAE

Australian beef exports to the UAE enjoyed a record value of A$316 million (AED 771 million) in 2025

Dubai, UAE: Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), through its global brand Aussie Beef & Lamb (ABL), has announced that Australian red meat and livestock exports to the Middle East and North African (MENA) region exceeded a record A$2.2 billion (AED 5.37 billion) in 2025, with growth to the region outpacing the rest of the world over the past five years, as 37 Australian red meat exporters showcase at Gulfood 2026.

The milestone reflects a clear shift in how the region is consuming premium red meat. The MENA region is no longer just a high-volume destination for lean red meat, but one of the world’s fastest-growing premium Australian grainfed beef markets. The UAE underscores the region’s premiumization trend, with Australian beef exports valued at A$316 million (AED 771 million) and chilled beef representing a dominant 84% share of imports.

The average unit value of Australian beef exports to the region grew at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025, compared to 3.7% globally, and was 49% higher than the global average in 2025.

Foodservice is a key driver of this growth, with MLA estimating that around 70% of Australian beef exports to MENA region is now utilised by restaurants, hotels and catering operators. This demand is reinforced by the region’s rapidly expanding tourism economy, with visitor numbers forecast to rise from 111 million in 2024 to 140 million by 2029, supporting sustained growth in high-end dining and hospitality.

Sheepmeat demand across the MENA region is strengthening, with consumption forecast to increase from approximately 555,000 tonnes to 647,000 tonnes by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Australia remains the region’s leading supplier, accounting for 70% of total sheepmeat import volumes.

This leadership status is rooted in a deep understanding of the region’s cultural preferences, culinary traditions, and Australia’s long-standing commitment to reliability and consistency for the past 50 years. Australian sheepmeat continues to deliver the flavour profiles and quality specifications preferred across Middle Eastern Cuisine, with more than 50% utilised in the food service sector.

Darren Watson, Regional Manager, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Meat & Livestock Australia, said: “Gulfood is one of the most important global platforms for the Australian red meat industry. Across the MENA region, demand is not only growing but becoming more discerning and premium-led, driven by tourism, rising incomes, and the rapid expansion of fine dining. Australian beef and lamb are well positioned to support this shift, underpinned by consistent high quality, trusted Halal assurance, and a reliable year-round supply.”

Australia’s market access into the UAE has also strengthened, with the Australia–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement removing tariffs on Australian red meat, making it more accessible than ever. All Australian red meat supplied into the MENA region is 100% Halal-certified under the Australian Government Authorised Halal Program (AGAP), reinforcing confidence across the region’s retail and foodservice sectors.

Watson added: “We have 37 of Australia’s red meat exporters at Gulfood 2026. We’ll also have renowned chefs Tarek Ibrahim, First Certified Arab MasterChef, and Aussie Beefmate Vanessa Bayma in our kitchen each day, preparing delicious meals and delivering live cooking demonstrations showcasing the best of Australian red meat. Come and connect directly with our exporters and taste the product for yourself. You’ll find us at Sheikh Saeed Hall 2 | S2-C26.”

Inaugural Innovation Challenge connects global innovators with the Australian red meat industry

The Gulfood Innovation Challenge marks MLA's first venture into innovation-challenge formats at an international trade show.

Innovation will be a key feature of MLA’s presence at Gulfood 2026, with five pioneering teams selected to showcase next-generation solutions for the Australian red meat industry.

The five teams represent a mix of international innovators and Australian research-led technologies addressing three priority areas for the sector:

Sustainable packaging alternatives Ambient storage technologies Nutrient-dense wellness products.

Each team receives a $15,000 support grant, alongside structured pitch coaching and direct access to Australian exporters, international buyers and R&D decision-makers at Gulfood.

The 5 selected teams announced are:

Zero-OxTech - Sustainable Packaging

Mīti - Nutrient - Dense Wellness Products

CelluGuard - Sustainable Packaging & Ambient Storage

Prime & Plant Hybrid Snacks (CSIRO)Nutrient - Dense Wellness Products

MEAT GLASS™ - Ambient Storage

The MLA Gulfood Innovation Challenge is supported by Australian red meat producers through MLA Donor Company levies and Australian Government contributions.

