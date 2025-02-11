Sharjah, UAE – The Board of Trustees of American University of Sharjah (AUS), chaired by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, convened on February 9 at Kingfisher Retreat, in Sharjah, to approve key resolutions aimed at advancing the university’s strategic vision, academic excellence and institutional governance.

Sheikha Bodour said : “The decisions taken by the Board are an expression of our total commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and sustainability. The approval of the AUS Five-Year Strategic Framework sets a clear course for our future, ensuring that AUS will continue to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders. I’m confident the steps we have endorsed will further strengthen our university’s impact and equip students and faculty with the right tools to thrive in an evolving world.”

During the meeting, the board approved the AUS Five-Year Strategic Framework for 2025–2030, a comprehensive roadmap that will guide the university’s growth and reinforce its commitment to academic distinction, research impact and student success. The framework outlines AUS’ strategic priorities in education, innovation and financial sustainability, ensuring the university continues to thrive as a leader in higher education.

Additionally, the board confirmed the appointment of Ali Alsuwaidi as Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration and Shaima Bin Taliah as Vice Chancellor for Student Experience.

The board also approved significant academic initiatives, including the launch of the restructured master’s in translation program and the establishment of the Financial Markets and Banking Academy. These initiatives support AUS’ commitment to academic excellence and industry-aligned education, equipping students with the specialized knowledge and skills required to excel in their fields.

The title of professor emeritus was conferred upon Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Ali, Professor of Computer Engineering at AUS, and Dr. Zayid Abdulhadi, Adjunct Faculty in the AUS Department of Mathematics and Statistics, in recognition of their distinguished service to AUS and their lasting contributions to scholarship and education.

Further reinforcing the university’s commitment to governance and financial oversight, the board approved the AUS Standalone and AUS Group Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the 15-month period ending August 31, 2024.

Through these resolutions, the board reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening AUS' position as a leading institution for higher education, research and innovation, ensuring its continued impact in the region and beyond.

High resolution video link: https://we.tl/t-aFdPoih6fO