Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has formalized a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Transgulf Readymix Concrete Co LLC as part of the AUS College Engineering’s (CEN) Al Nukhba Program.

The MoA represents an important advancement in promoting collaboration between industry and academia, emphasizing research, development, internships and hands-on training opportunities for AUS students, preparing them to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to their fields.

The collaboration with Transgulf will enable CEN students to acquire essential industry experience, meeting course requirements through internships and structured field excursions. These programs aim to offer practical insight into Transgulf’s activities, allowing students to gain a more profound understanding of real-world applications in the cement products and construction industries. Moreover, the partnership will include shared research and development initiatives focused on the design, manufacturing and supply of ready-mix concrete, tackling current issues within these sectors.

“Our partnership with Transgulf Readymix reflects our ongoing commitment to connecting academic achievement with professional expertise,” stated Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN. “With this collaboration, we will provide our students with hands-on learning experiences that combine practical skills with theoretical instruction. Through internships, fieldwork and collaborative research, this partnership supports our mission to nurture skilled innovators who engage in applied projects, address real-world challenges and develop creative solutions that meet critical local needs while contributing to the UAE’s and GCC’s economic and industrial advancement. Together, we will enable our students to emerge as leaders in engineering and technology, in harmony with the country's vision for a sustainable, innovative future.”

“Transgulf is honored to be part of the CEN Al Nukhba Program, collaborating with faculty from the AUS College of Engineering to provide students with in-action opportunities to explore engineering applications in the ready-mix concrete industry and its critical role in construction delivery. Aligned with the UAE’s vision, we are committed to inspiring future engineers and transforming the construction industry through innovation and the adoption of sustainability initiatives and artificial intelligence. Transgulf’s internship programs go beyond civil and materials engineering, offering practical exposure to industrial fields including supply chain management, manpower planning, predictive maintenance, renewable energy, waste management and digital engineering. In this partnership, AUS and Transgulf are paving the way for the next generation of technical talent to build a brighter, smarter and more resilient future," said Yasar Abualrous, General Manager of Transgulf Readymix Concrete Co LLC.

The CEN Al Nukhba Program has consistently sought to improve student employability by fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

By aligning its objectives with national priorities, the program not only equips AUS students with vital skills for their careers but also supports the UAE’s wider ambitions in innovation and building a knowledge-driven economy.

To learn more about the AUS College of Engineering and its initiatives, visit www.aus.edu/cen.