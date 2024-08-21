Dubai – Audi has been recognized as one of the top 10 “biggest brand movers” in the UAE, according to the latest data released by YouGov[1] in June 2024.

YouGov’s Biggest Brand Movers analysed the performance of hundreds of brands from May to June 2024, using a comprehensive methodology that includes metrics such as brand health, media presence, purchase behaviour and social media engagement. Audi saw notable improvements in areas such as word-of-mouth exposure, ad awareness and buzz. Metrics such as impression, value, satisfaction and quality further highlighted Audi's positive brand perception and customer engagement in the UAE.

In May, Audi joined forces with Dubai Opera to celebrate two highly anticipated live performances: Hauser and Rome Opera Ballet. Placing the emphasis on its dedication to culture and the arts, the month brought guests unforgettable evening experiences that were further elevated by the allure of a red carpet leading to an outdoor display of the Audi A8 L. Opera attendees were also invited to commemorate their evening by capturing moments at the indoor photo wall.

Also timed for the month of May was the launch of ‘Audi Delights’, an exclusive program aimed at enhancing brand engagement and loyalty by offering customers the opportunity to win coveted experiences on a monthly basis. To date, winners have enjoyed rewards including Dubai Opera show tickets, a fire Omakase dining experience at Smoked Room, and a rejuvenating spa experience at Nikki Spa Dubai.

