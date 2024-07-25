Expanded SUV lineup now includes the latest Audi Q7, Q8, and SQ8 models

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Audi Ali & Sons, the official dealership of the Audi brand in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, announces the arrival of the highly anticipated Audi Q2 at its showrooms, marking a significant moment for discerning automotive enthusiasts seeking a premium compact SUV that exemplifies luxury, performance, and style. Equipped with a 35 TFSI powertrain featuring a 150 hp four-cylinder engine and 250 Nm of torque, the Audi Q2 ensures an exhilarating driving experience with a top speed of 218 km/h.

The Audi Q2 returns after a brief hiatus, driven by insightful market analysis indicating rising demand for premium compact SUVs, particularly among young professionals, students, and first-time drivers. This versatile SUV seamlessly blends practicality, safety, and striking appeal, making it an ideal choice for those transitioning to the premium segment.

The Q2 now features significant upgrades, including a new infotainment system and the Audi virtual cockpit, setting a new standard for driving experiences in the region. Its distinctive and dynamic design, highlighted by bold body lines, advanced S-line equipment, and advanced LED technology in both headlights and taillights, ensures a commanding presence on the road. With a range of customisable options, including wheel designs, exterior colours, and Audi Exclusive features, each Q2 can be uniquely tailored, making it especially appealing to young individuals looking to express their personal style.

Scott Shears, General Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, said, "The return of the Audi Q2 to our Abu Dhabi and Al Ain showrooms demonstrates our commitment to evolving with market trends and meeting the needs of our customers. Recognising the needs of first-time buyers and those upgrading, the model line starts at just AED 139,000 with 3-year unlimited mileage warranty, a 5-year service contract/75k km, and complimentary first-year registration. We're already receiving enquiries, and we believe this model will resonate with our customers and set new standards in the premium compact SUV segment.”

Alongside the new Audi Q2 2024, Audi Ali & Sons is offering a comprehensive new line-up of SUVs to suit diverse customer preferences in the Emirate. These include the luxurious new 7-seater Q7, ideal for families seeking comfort and space; the sophisticated new Q8, perfect for professionals desiring elegance and state-of-the-art technology; and the sporty SQ8, designed for enthusiasts who crave high performance and dynamic driving. Each vehicle embodies Audi’s innovation, performance, and unmatched luxury. Customers can visit the Audi Abu Dhabi and Audi Al Ain showrooms or explore www.audi-abudhabi.com to learn more.