Muscat - Audi Oman, represented by Premium Motors, has established itself as a leading provider of top-quality new and used cars in Oman. The Audi Approved Plus Programme is one of the key offerings that has helped cement this reputation. This programme offers customers the same extraordinary experience as buying a brand-new car and gives customers complete confidence and peace of mind.

The Approved Plus Programme is designed to ensure that every Audi that leaves the showroom meets Audi's high standards of excellence. As a result, customers can trust Audi and Premium Motors when looking to buy a second-hand Audi, knowing that they will receive the same extraordinary experience as buying a brand-new car. The programme provides complete confidence and peace of mind, making it a worthy investment for those who prioritize quality and reliability.

Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors Oman said, “At Audi Oman, we are committed to providing our customers high-quality, reliable transportation with our Approved Plus vehicles. With the rigorous 300+ point inspection process and comprehensive warranty and after-sales service, customers can trust that they are getting a car that meets Audi’s standard of excellence, ensuring that they offer the same level of performance and reliability as a brand-new vehicle.”

The Audi Approved Plus Programme centres around a diligent inspection process, guaranteeing your peace of mind when it comes to safety. Every vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 300+ point check, carried out by an Audi-certified technician who evaluates every single electrical, mechanical, and physical aspect of the car. From scrutinizing the paint condition and exterior for any blemishes or imperfections, to thoroughly examining the undercarriage for any signs of rust or damage, this is a process that is as thorough as it is comprehensive. Once the exterior has been examined in detail, the technician moves on to check the car's fluids and consumable parts like the brake pads, discs, and plug sparks, to name just a few. Finally, the car is put through a scanner to ensure that there are no electrical deficiencies or errors that may have gone undetected. All in all, this is an inspection process that is designed to give you complete peace of mind when you purchase an Audi Approved Plus Car.

In addition to the 300+point Quality Check, the Audi Approved Plus Programme offers a comprehensive warranty and after-sales service. The value of the inspection, combined with the warranty and after-sales service, is a testament to the commitment of Audi and Premium Motors to customer satisfaction.

The Audi Oman inventory includes a wide range of Approved Plus vehicles, including popular models such as the Audi A4, A6, Q5, and Q7, which boast cutting-edge technology, exceptional design, safety features, and superior German quality. These pre-owned vehicles offer great value for customers who desire a high-quality vehicle at an affordable price.

Customers can test drive an Audi Approved Plus vehicle at the Audi Oman showroom. Financing options are also available, making the purchase process more convenient for customers.

Located at Alfardan Heights at Ghala, Premium Motors is spread across three floors and designed in accordance with global standards and corporate identity.

For more information, customers can call 22845111 or visit the Audi Oman website at www.audi-oman.com. Customers can also contact our sales supervisor at 96178969 to find out more about Audi Oman's range of Approved Plus vehicles.

About Audi:

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 22 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. Worldwide, more than 87,000 people worked for the Audi Group in 2022, over 54,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings, and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

About Premium Motors:

Premium Motors is the official importer of Audi and Volkswagen in Oman. The leading automobile agency is a subsidiary of the Alfardan Group, which is renowned for delivering luxury brands and superior customer experience across a wide range of industries. Alfardan Group has achieved remarkable success and set high benchmarks in the automotive sector in the region as they are founded around traditional family values and categorical pledge to integrity, premium service, and social responsibility.

Alfardan Group has established itself as one of the leading family-owned conglomerates in the region for the past 60 years. It has created new standards of excellence within its diverse portfolio which has grown to include ventures in jewellery, exchange, property development, automotive, hospitality, marine and investment.

Spread across three floors in Alfardan Heights, Premium Motors’ state-of-the-art showroom stands on a 10,000 square-meter area. Its aftersales facility is backed by a full complement of trained staff and diagnostic technologies. The focus and vision of the dealer is to provide the finest service to Audi and Volkswagen customers in Oman.