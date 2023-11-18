Dubai – Prepare to be dazzled by a vibrant Audi takeover in Dubai. Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles will roll out a spectacular show with vibrant larger-than-life matchbox display cases across the city. From 18 to 20 November, five prominent locations in Dubai will feature striking matchboxes, each showcasing a unique Audi masterpiece.

The immersive experience will offer visitors an exciting opportunity to interact with Audi’s stunning lineup , with each display showcasing a different Audi model in an array of vibrant colors. Here's a sneak peek of what’s in store at each location:

Emirates Golf Club: Q8 e-tron Sportback in Soneira Red

This is where the journey begins! Prepare to be captivated by the sleek and striking Q8 e-tron Sportback, shimmering in Soneira Red.

Dubai Design District (D3): e-tron GT in Tango Red

Step into the future with Audi as you dive into the world of electric performance with the e-tron GT, finished in electrifying Tango Red.

DIFC: RS Q8 in Navarre Blue

Experience the thrill of the RS series with the stunning RS Q8, draped in Navarre Blue, a true powerhouse that commands attention.

Citywalk: RS3 Sedan in Kemora Gray

Presented in the distinctive Kemora Gray Demo colour, the RS3 Sedan embodies the perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication.

JBR: SQ5 in District Green

Dive into the vibrant District Green of the SQ5, an SUV that blends dynamic performance with everyday practicality.

Immerse yourself in each matchbox, discover the distinct features of the Audi models, and find the one that resonates with you. Delve into the Audi universe in an engaging and entertaining way.

Join the Fun!

Share your matchbox moment on social media by taking a photo inside the matchbox and tagging @AudiAlNabooda. Let your friends and followers in on the excitement and be part of this automotive celebration.

The Audi matchbox displays will be open to the public from 18 to 20 November. Visit the iconic locations of Emirates Golf Club, D3, DIFC, City Walk and JBR and discover the Audi that speaks to you!

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com

Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles

Rana Eyamie

Marketing Manager

E-mail: rana.eyamie@nabooda-auto.com

www.audi-mediacenter.com Red Havas

Rusol Al Hano

Communications Manager

E-mail: rusol.alhano@redhavasme.com

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.