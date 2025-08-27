From rich heritage to modern mastery, Audi honoured Emirati women through meaningful celebrations that inspired and celebrated their achievements

Dubai – Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles hosted an exclusive experiential workshop at its recently opened Audi progressive retail showroom in Dubai, by inviting the renowned Emirati entrepreneur and specialty coffee expert Nooran Albannay. The event brought together accomplished Emirati women for a morning of inspiration, learning, and connection.

From rich heritage to modern mastery, Audi honoured Emirati women through meaningful celebrations that inspired and celebrated their achievements

Owner of three renowned UAE cafés – Bait Al Gahwa, Coffee Architecture, and Section Coffee Roaster – Albannay has built a respected reputation for her innovative approach to the coffee industry and her trailblazing role as a female business leader. In an intimate setting, she shared her entrepreneurial journey, offering personal insights into building successful homegrown brands and navigating challenges as an Emirati woman in business.

Following her talk, Albannay led an interactive coffee-making workshop, taking participants on a journey from bean selection to the perfect brew while sharing practical tips that deepened appreciation for the craft. Employees and media personnel enjoyed curated catering and engaging conversations, turning the morning into a vibrant community experience that blended artistry, innovation, and connection within the premium setting of the Audi Dubai showroom.

On this occasion, K Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: “Emirati Women’s Day is an important moment to recognise the incredible contributions Emirati women make to our society. This day marked stories of inspiration, dedication and passion, values that resonate deeply with Audi’s own commitment to progress. At Audi, Al Nabooda we are proud to provide a platform where Emirati employees and women alike can thrive, grow, and be celebrated for their inspiring achievements.”

The showroom also showcased the recently launched all-new Audi A6 e-tron and the Audi Q5, giving guests the chance to explore the latest innovations from the brand up close. The A6 e-tron, starting at AED 309,900, delivers a range of up to 756 km and fast charging at up to 270 kW (DC). The Audi Q5, with a starting price of AED 289,900, offers versatility and dynamic driving making it one of the brand’s most popular SUVs. Attendees enjoyed the opportunity to discover these models firsthand, highlighting Audi’s continued commitment to innovation and excellence.

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com

Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles

Rana Eyamie

Marketing Manager

E-mail: rana.eyamie@nabooda-auto.com

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Havas Red

Faisal Barghouthi

Communications Manager

E-mail: faisal.barghouthi@redhavasme.com

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.