Dubai – Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, the official dealer of Audi in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by securing top honours at the Audi Middle East Dealer of the Year Awards 2024. The prestigious event, held on 20 February recognized the outstanding achievements of Audi dealerships across the region, celebrating their dedication to performance, customer experience, and innovation.

In a remarkable show of achievement, Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles claimed wins across nine major categories including Dealer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Best Customer Experience Sales, Best Performance Marketing Campaign, Best Strategic Collaboration, and Best Use of Public Relations. Further reinforcing its commitment to aftersales excellence and customer service, the dealership also secured second runner up in Aftersales Team of the Year, and Sales Customer Champion. These accolades underscore the dealership’s all-around strength in the automotive sector, from marketing excellence and customer engagement to strategic partnerships and industry-leading sales performance.

“These awards are a reflection of our team’s ongoing passion and dedication to setting new benchmarks in the automotive industry,” said K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles. “From sales and marketing to aftersales and customer service, every member of our team plays a vital role in driving our success and achieving Dealer of the Year for a second year in a row. We are incredibly proud of this recognition and will continue our journey to elevate the Audi experience for our customers.”

The recognition further cements Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles’ position as a leading Audi dealership in the region, underscoring its commitment to innovation, customer-centric initiatives, and premium service standards.

