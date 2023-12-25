Only 10 units of this limited edition will be available across the Al Ain & Abu Dhabi showrooms

Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, UAE – Audi Abu Dhabi proudly presents the exclusive Audi RSQ8 40 years edition in its Abu Dhabi and Al Ain showrooms. In celebration of four decades of Audi Sport, only 10 units of this limited edition are available to order.

Epitomising the pinnacle of Audi Sport performance and sophistication, the RSQ8 40 years edition boasts a distinctive design, exhilarating performance, and luxurious interiors. Its bold and muscular stance is accentuated by a variety of attractive paint colours: Nardo Grey, Mythos Black, Daytona Grey, and Glacier White, along with sleek black carbon fibre accents and 23-inch alloy wheels.

The interior is a haven of luxury and refinement, trimmed in Valcona leather with distinctive honeycomb stitching. Elements of Audi exclusive’s vast portfolio, such as exclusive leather packages with two different kinds of colour combinations, plus tailor-made rear window matting, add a personalized touch to this remarkable limited edition.

Under the hood, the RSQ8 40 years edition is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that unleashes 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque, propelling it from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Its exhilarating performance is further enhanced by a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and a torque-vectoring rear differential, ensuring exceptional agility and handling on any terrain.Scott Shears, General Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi, said: "The Audi RSQ8 40 years edition is a fitting tribute to the storied legacy of Audi Sport, which has captivated generations of motorsport enthusiasts with its groundbreaking innovations, and unparalleled success on the world's most prestigious racing circuits. We invite our patrons to come and experience this exceptional piece or German engineering, available in our showrooms today."

