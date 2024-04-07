Riffa, Bahrain – As part of their ongoing commitment to community engagement and service, the American University of Bahrain’s (AUBH) Student Charity Club, YZAK, has recently completed a large-scale initiative where they have successfully distributed 4,250 meals throughout Ramadan.

During the holy month, the club worked exclusively with the Bahrain Trust Foundation to ensure the meals reached those in need. This initiative was fueled by students who raised generous donations of BD 3,400. The club had 151 dedicated volunteers from AUBH, Ibn Khuldoon National School, and Bahrain Trust Foundation.

Team YZAK’s leadership commended the achievements of the club and thanked all volunteers for their exemplary dedication to service and social responsibility. They stated that the achievements they have accomplished during the month of Ramadan and the previous few months reflect their shared commitment to giving back to the community and positively impacting the society.

YZAK’s dedication to charitable endeavors extends beyond this current Ramadhan Initiative. Over the past few months, the club has forged partnerships with various organizations to further their charitable efforts. These partnerships include collaborations with SW 5air, KAAF Humanitarian, Monet Cafe, and Safeya Kanoo Hub, all of whom have contributed to YZAK’s initiatives through donations, resources, and sponsorships.

As YZAK continues to grow and expand its reach, the club remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the community and making a positive impact in the lives of others. By fostering a spirit of volunteerism, YZAK aims to be the pioneering team in providing voluntary charitable youth initiatives on a national and regional level.

AUBH supports and encourages student clubs to help achieve its vision of being internationally recognized for quality and innovation in learning, the success of the leaders it graduates, and its positive impact on social and economic transformation.