Riyadh: attaché venue is a new destination in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, offering a blend of great food and entertainment in a welcoming atmosphere. The aim is to create a modern and inclusive hospitality experience that resonates with a diverse audience, particularly those who appreciate music, creativity, and the finer things in life.

Sustainability is a key focus at attaché. Focusing on using local ingredients, eco-friendly cleaning, and reducing food waste through initiatives like the kitchen garden. Providing exceptional experiences while being mindful of our environment.

Divided into four unique spaces, attaché caters to a variety of preferences. From the indoor/outdoor restaurant, cozy and exclusive lounge, and UNSTABLE; the club for evening entertainment. Each area is infused with a distinctive touch that creates a special ambiance.

The restaurant features a diverse range of international dishes crafted from fresh, seasonal ingredients. Outdoor cooking adds a unique flavour, complemented by produce from the garden. The dining experience evolves throughout the day, accompanied by a selection of mocktails and curated music.

Privé; the exclusive member’s lounge offers a private setting for meetings or casual gatherings, where guests can enjoy artisan coffee, and international dishes from our menu.

Begin your day at attaché with a delightful breakfast, indulge in small plates for lunch, and unwind with tea and cocktails in the evening, all inspired by the beautiful surroundings.

attaché is also the ideal venue for hosting a variety of events, including music performances, concerts, private gatherings, and specialized catering services.

Join us at attaché for a culinary journey, entertainment, and community spirit, all wrapped in our unique hospitality that promises an unforgettable experience for all.

-Ends-

ABOUT MDLBEAST:

MDLBEAST is a leading Saudi music entertainment company, dedicated to showcasing both established and emerging local, regional, and global talent. Through innovative live entertainment experiences, the company aims to connect regional audiences with top artists from around the world. With a focus on events, music, and venues, MDLBEAST is poised to revolutionize the music scene not only in KSA, but throughout the MENA region.

Executive Bio for the Chef: Emmanuel Soares

Emmanuel Soares graduated in Paris with the highest rank of BTS in hospitality, following his final steps as a student at the prestigious Cornell University in the USA.

Soares developed his experience by working in the most prestigious places in Paris with internationally recognized chefs like – the legendary Chef Gérard Vié, Michelin-starred Alain Ducasse, Ghislaine Arabian, and Michele Roth. Additionally, he cooperated with iconic catering companies of a high profile like Le Nôtre, Potel & Chabot, Dalloyau, Saint Clair, Raynier Marchetti, and Fauchon which hosted exclusive worldwide events.

Moving forward with his career, Soares started being noticed in the “cuisine bourgeoisie” where he executed his significant culinary service for l’Elysée Palace under the French ex-presidents Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012) and François Hollande (2012- 2017).

With his 30-year footprint in the industry, Soares’ approach to international hospitality management and culinary expertise brought a new vision and excellence for food & beverage concepts in more than 12 countries for award-winning resorts in ultra-luxury segments such as One and Only (Maldives), Jumeirah (UAE), La Réserve (Switzerland), and Kenzi (Morocco).

Recently, Soares developed a consultancy in hospitality globally with his own company ‘Soares & Partners’ built in Dubai, by taking the leading missions in La Serre (Dubai), and the Saudi royal family palaces (KSA).