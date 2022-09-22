We succeeded in achieving 70% of our sales targets, which reflects our clients’ trust and satisfaction, says Mohamed Khattab.



ATRIC Developments announced its participation in Cityscape Egypt 2022. ATRIC will be showcasing its various projects, special offers and competitive prices during the exhibition, from 21 to 24 September.



CCO of ATRIC Developments, Mohamed Khattab, said that such powerful real estate exhibitions are one of the main marketing mechanisms for the company, as it is one of the essential opportunities to communicate and engage directly with the company's existing and potential customers.

Khattab added that the company introduces a new phase in Boardwalk, New Capital, which will be launched featuring a distinguished payment plan with 5% down-payment and installments up to 10 years.

Spanning over 45 acres, Boardwalk is an integrated residential project located in the R7 area consisting of 1,500 units, with a total investment of EGP 4bn. Moreover, the project features a commercial area attached to it, developed with a new and different mindset of building. The commercial area is considered a separate project from Boardwalk covering a built-up area of 30,000 sqm.



He pointed out that the third phase of BOHO Sokhna will be introduced during the exhibition, with a peculiar payment plan of 5% down payment and installments over 8 years. This phase will include distinctive units featuring a primary location with spaces ranging from 50 to 150 sqm. The units’ types include chalets and villas.



He further noted that all units are delivered fully finished with air-conditioning. The project is built on three levels which ensures incredible sea views, most of the units.



BOHO Sokhna comprises 300 units with varying units’ types: townhouses, chalets, villas, and duplexes. Adding that, he declared the company’s pride in cooperating with Yasser Al Beltagy Architects (YBA) as a consultant for the project. BOHO is distinctively designed with great diversity of units' spaces, he disclosed.

Khattab concluded, “ATRIC Developments has succeeded in achieving about 70% of its sales targets since the beginning of the year until now, which reflects our clients’ trust and satisfaction.”

