Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), mandated to shape an advanced R&D ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and drive the nation’s strategic research priorities, is not only turning Innovation Month 2025 into a launchpad for the next generation of researchers, innovators, and STEM students but also embodying the spirit of the 'Year of Community,' as declared by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan under the slogan 'Hand in Hand.'

ATRC is dedicated to empowering students and fostering talent in advanced technology fields, shaping the youth into the next generation of researchers and innovators. ATRC’s mandate is to spark curiosity and cultivate the necessary skills to drive future breakthroughs in science and technology, positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE as critical players in research and development (R&D) globally.

Throughout February, ATRC will introduce immersive STEM activations for youth and the community and showcase the UAE’s rising research talent.

A core focus of ATRC’s participation in Innovation Month is inspiring young minds and engaging the public with hands-on experiences that bring science and technology to life. On February 11, in recognition of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, ATRC will spotlight female graduates from its NexTech program. NexTech, a flagship program by the Council, has placed 100 Emirati STEM students in 25 leading global universities for their master’s and PhD programs, including Cambridge, Yale, Manchester, and CalTech. This initiative enables the students to collaborate on groundbreaking research projects and gain international knowledge and experience to drive future innovation.

For the first time, ATRC will transform shopping malls into AI and robotics playgrounds from February 10 to 16 in Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi), Al Ain Mall, and Al Dhanna Mall (Al Dhafra). Children and families will get the opportunity to build and train robots, experiment with AI, and explore quantum tech in a fun and educational way. The mall activations will feature a gamified learning system where participants earn digital innovation badges for completing challenges. The public will also be introduced to innovative researchers. At the same time, the achievements of young winners will get their names displayed as “Future STEM Talent” on a ranking board, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

On February 18, at TII open innovation event, ATRC, in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, will host a session showcasing UAE Research Map and ResearchHUB—two platforms transforming collaboration and innovation in R&D.

Designed to bridge the gap between researchers, government, and industry, these platforms streamline knowledge exchange and foster real-time partnerships. UAE Research Map and ResearchHUB are accelerating scientific breakthroughs and industry-driven R&D by centralizing funding opportunities, research projects, and innovation resources.

ATRC’s initiatives during Innovation Month 2025 will provide young people with the tools, inspiration, and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders in science and technology. By empowering students, fostering curiosity, and offering direct access to groundbreaking research and technology, ATRC is cultivating a thriving R&D ecosystem to elevate Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE in advanced technology.

About Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)

The Advanced Technology Research Council is the overarching entity mandated to shape an advanced technology research and development ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and drive the strategic research priorities of the UAE. Responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s research efforts across academia and industry, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation for agile decision-making, ATRC guides breakthrough technology solutions and establishes Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE as a desired home for advanced technology talent and a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.atrc.ae

Connect with us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atrcuae

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ATRCuae

For media inquiries, please contact:

Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)

communications@atrc.ae

atrc@edelman.com