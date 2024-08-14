ATPI has been announced the exclusive travel partner for the inaugural West African Energy Summit (WAES), taking place next month.

Specialist travel management company (TMC) ATPI will support all travel arrangements for delegates and special guests visiting the summit – which takes place in Accra, Ghana, between the 3rd and 5th of September.

The first under the newly established WAES brand, the summit has been organised by leading media company OGV Group in collaboration with the Petroleum Commission for Ghana, the Ministry of Energy for Ghana, and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). Uniting regional and global operators with key stakeholders, the summit will provide a new platform for the energy sector to network, collaborate and drive much-needed investment to achieve a secure energy framework for economic prosperity across West Africa.

As a key partner to the global energy sector, ATPI has a proven track record of supporting international energy events through its industry expertise, seamless end-to-end solutions that provide support from planning to execution, and innovative tools and technologies developed to address energy sector challenges – all of which contribute to ATPI’s commitment to hassle-free travel management.

ATPI has been selected as the summit’s trusted travel partner for its expertise, awareness and understanding of the West Africa region, its dedication to providing high-level duty of care to its customers, and its long-established connection with key industry players such as OGV. ATPI joins the WAES lineup alongside other collaborators, including the Scottish Africa Business Association, Offshore West Africa, the African Petroleum Producers Organization, and the African Petroleum Producers Organization.

ATPI General Manager Zara Higgins commented: “ATPI Energy Travel is proud to be the exclusive travel partner for The West Africa Energy Summit in its first year. Our expertise will ensure that attendees have an optimal experience, free from the worries of logistics and travel, thus allowing them to concentrate on forging new industry connections at the event.

As a global provider for the energy sector, our team is looking forward to attending and gaining insights into the ongoing support required for the industry. This is essential to ensure that our servicing and technology solutions stay relevant.’’

Dan Hyland, Operations and Sales Director at OGV Group welcomed the addition of ATPI’s expertise to the event, saying: "ATPI is an incredibly well-respected and established global TMC, so having them on board as travel partner for the first ever WAES is a huge benefit for our clients. Through ATPI’s knowledge and credentials, we are confident that all those choosing to attend WAES will travel with ease, allowing us to focus entirely on the event and making sure it's as successful as it can be. WAES provides a new economic opportunity for the region, and thanks to key supporters such as ATPI, we hope that it will establish itself as a leading industry event within the region for years to come."

-Ends-

Issued on behalf of ATPI Group by ThinkPR.

For further information, contact Matthew Forsyth > matthew@thinkpr.co.uk