DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Dynatrace, the leader in unified observability and security, to deliver advanced digital performance management solutions to customers in the Middle East (ME) region. Combining strengths in digital transformation, innovation and sustainability, both companies aim to create customer value by providing capabilities that deliver autonomous operations for digital experiences as the region accelerates its economic diversification agenda.

Atos is a trusted advisor in vertical markets for managed infrastructure services, digital workplace and professional services. Cementing its market leadership, recently the company was positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) for the seventh consecutive year.

In addition, Atos holds Dynatrace partner certifications covering AIOps, Intelligent Observability, and ITSM/ITOM, easing the process to develop integrated digital applications that prioritize performance, round-the-clock availability, and customer-employee experience. Focusing on the partnership with Dynatrace, Atos’ deep knowledge in cloud computing, provision of decarbonization solutions, and a strong network can be aptly leveraged to meet end-to-end customers' demands in the ME region and maximize joint customer outreach.

Emphasizing on the value this partnership brings to the region, Marc Veelenturf , CEO for Middle East and Turkiye at Atos said “We believe technology should be purpose-built and our extensive partnership with Dynatrace has put these words into action globally. We want to replicate our global success within the Middle East region. This region has the promise and potential of being at the forefront of propelling digitization to new heights. Dynatrace’s AI-powered observability capabilities can empower organizations to digitize their end-to-end IT landscape, right from applications and infrastructure to their customer journeys. Our partnership with Dynatrace bridges regional customer needs with the right solutions for desired outcomes through easy accessibility, so that milestone developments can be achieved effortlessly.”

Extending the longstanding partnership between Atos and Dynatrace creates an opportunity for organizations to invest in solutions that can build and sustain market and customer relevance. The comprehensiveness of the Dynatrace® Platform can simplify IT complexities and create an agile environment that increases operational competency, ultimately elevating contribution to their respective national digitization agendas and meeting evolving customer needs.

Hani Hannoun, Regional Director, at Dynatrace said, “We are excited for the next chapter in our partnership with Atos and are looking forward to being instrumental in shaping the business landscape of the Middle East region together. We have a strong presence in the region, and now is the right time to grow stronger and demonstrate our capabilities and expertise as a trusted advisor to our customers as they advance in their digitization efforts.”

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

