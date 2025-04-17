Dubai, UAE – ATERMES, a French leader in advanced surveillance and security solutions, announces its return to IQDEX 2025 which will be held in Baghdad International Exhibition in Iraq from 19 to 22 April 2025, showcasing its latest surveillance breakthroughs alongside trusted partner IST (Information Systems). This marks the second consecutive IQDEX where the two companies have united, unveiled their shared mission to fortify Iraq’s defense capabilities and drive homegrown technological progress.

The focal point of ATERMES’ exhibit is the SURICATE system—an AI-powered, multispectral surveillance solution proven across diverse operational environments. New at IQDEX 2025 is SURICATE’s full integration completed with radar technology, uniting long-range radar detection with high-resolution multispectral optics. This combined capability delivers pinpoint precision for identifying drones, vehicles, and human targets, enables rapid threat assessment for immediate action, and reduces operator workload through AI-driven automation—ultimately freeing personnel to focus on strategic decision-making.

“ATERMES is dedicated to building meaningful partnerships, sharing knowledge, and delivering state-of-the-art solutions solely tailored to the challenges faced by Iraqi defense and homeland security forces,” says Lionel Thomas, Chairman of ATERMES. “By combining the “on-time” reach of radar detection with SURICATE’s target classification based on intelligent multispectral optics, we deliver a modular, mission-adaptable system ideally suited for Iraq’s complex security landscape.”

ATERMES’ ongoing participation in IQDEX reflects its steadfast commitment to the Iraqi market. More than a simple product display, the company is intent on wearing a local behavior, on transferring technical expertise, launching local assembly lines, conducting joint demonstrations, and fostering localized R&D and training programs, thanks to our great complementarity with IST. By investing in these areas, ATERMES aims to cultivate Iraqi talent and support a sustainable ecosystem of defense innovation that helps ensure Iraq’s long-term security and sovereignty.

ATERMES recognizes the growing importance of the Middle East defense market and views Iraq as a pivotal partner in the region. By working collaboratively with IST and other local stakeholders, ATERMES aims to foster mutually beneficial relationships that spur innovation, improve defense capabilities and bolster Iraq’s technological self-reliance.

For more details about ATERMES and its participation in IQDEX 2025, please visit the company’s booth number A5.2.

About ATERMES

Founded in 1989, ATERMES is a leading French company specializing in advanced high-tech solutions designed for demanding environments. With over 30 years of expertise, ATERMES has prioritized research and development to continuously enhance its capabilities across four core areas: Mechanics, Electronics, Optronics, and Software.

Today, ATERMES combines its dual focus on Services and Products to deliver customized solutions for partners in the challenging defense sector, backed by a robust industrial foundation. With a strategic emphasis on the Middle East and Africa, ATERMES offers specialized solutions for border protection, critical infrastructure surveillance, and military applications, effectively addressing the security needs of governments and organizations throughout the region.

Media Relations:

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com