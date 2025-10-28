Part of ATARA’s evolving collection of bespoke private residences, the AED 60 million villa marks another milestone, with 10 more homes envisioned across Dubai’s finest communities.

Dubai, UAE– ATARA Development, a Dubai-based property developer committed to building homes that combine quality, value and design integrity, has unveiled its latest project Kaia Villa, an AED 60 million, six-bedroom villa on Pearl Jumeirah Island and the first launch under the Terra Collection.

Designed for family living and elevated beachfront experiences, Kaia Villa combines expansive layouts, elegant interiors, and a seamless connection to the island’s serene surroundings. With five villas already completed and handed over to residents,, Kaia Villa marks the latest milestone in Atara’s growing portfolio , with 10 additional residences currently under construction across Dubai’s most sought-after communities. The completion of the residence underscores ATARA’s steady expansion in Dubai’s luxury residential segment, following the developer’s recent partnership with Marriott International to introduce the GCC’s first Sheraton-branded residences on Al Marjan Island.

“The completion of Kaia villa marks another important step in our journey as a growing developer in the Emirates real estate market.,” said Umid Bazarov, Chief Operating Officer of ATARA Development. “Kaia Villa represents our vision to create homes that offer more than architecture, residences that reflect individuality, innovation, and a refined approach to modern living.”

Set within the gated enclave of Pearl Jumeirah Island, one of Dubai’s most exclusive beachfront communities, the residence embodies ATARA’s hallmark philosophy — Design. Detail. Distinction. Spanning four levels Basement, Ground, First, and Rooftop, the villa blends spatial harmony with a contemporary aesthetic, offering residents a sanctuary of privacy, comfort, and sophistication.

Every space within the home has been carefully curated to enhance functionality and experience. The fully-furnished six-bedroom villa features expansive ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets, complemented by a study, private cinema, spa, gym, yoga area, a rooftop terrace with a BBQ zone, and a ground-floor pool with deck. Behind its timeless façade lies a seamless integration of smart home technologies, including automated lighting, climate control, motorized curtains, smart mirrors, motion sensors, home theatre automation, and integrated security systems.

The villa’s wellness facilities include a fully equipped fitness studio, private steam and sauna rooms, and dedicated shower spaces. A three-car garage, private lift, and dual front-of-house and back-of-house kitchens further demonstrate ATARA’s attention to both comfort and convenience.

With an expanding pipeline of upcoming developments, ATARA Development continues to establish its presence in Dubai’s high-end real estate landscape, creating exclusive homes that balance thoughtful design, craftsmanship, and lifestyle distinction.

About ATARA Development

Founded in Dubai in 2017, ATARA Development is a luxury real estate specialist now making its strategic entry into primary development. With a track record of high-end projects and villas across Dubai’s most prestigious locations, including Pearl Jumeirah, La Mer, and Dubai

Islands, ATARA combines deep market expertise with a vision for refined living. The The company's portfolio reflects its commitment to Design. Detail. Distinction., crafting residences that are both elegant sanctuaries and smart investments. In 2025, ATARA launched its first flagship branded development on Al Marjan Island in partnership with Marriott International, marking a new chapter in its luxury portfolio - delivering exclusive, lifestyle-driven residential destinations.