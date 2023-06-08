Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of Jeddah Islamic Port to the REX shipping service operated by Asyad Line, a part of Oman’s global integrated logistics provider Asyad Group.

Introduced in May, the new cargo route utilizes two vessels with a capacity of 2,800 TEUs to connect Jeddah to the ports of Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Salalah, and Sokhna.

The latest call will boost Mawani’s aims to enhance the competitive edge of the Kingdom’s busiest hub and its container operators besides expanding the Kingdom’s maritime connectivity and trade output in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

With an eye on positioning Jeddah among the world’s top ten hubs, the Red Sea port is undergoing a series of infrastructure upgrades, which include the deepening of approach channels and turning basins, and building new berths, to enable greater maritime traffic and bolster its best-in-class logistics offerings in support of the nation’s economic development and diversification drive.

