Dubai: aswaaq Retail, one of the leading retail companies and most trusted local brands, announced the opening of its 24th branch in One Deira Mall at the waterfront in the Deira district of the Emirate of Dubai. This strategic move by aswaaq comes as a part of its three-year expansion plan.

aswaaq Retail operates several supermarkets and convenience stores selling a wide range of products, food, and consumer goods.

On this occasion, Franck Rouquet, CEO of aswaaq Retail said: “We feel proud of the opening of this new branch of aswaaq Retail in one of the most prime areas in Dubai, which has been redeveloped recently. This comes within the framework of our future expansion plans that meet our ambitions by ensuring our presence within the communities all over the United Arab Emirates We seek to become the most preferred destination for the communities through our tailored services and range of products, that meet the daily needs of community residents, offered according to the highest standards of quality, excellence, food safety and customer service.”

aswaaq is known for its distinctive modern, strong, and easily recognizable identity, with vibrant colours that reflects the diverse culture of the United Arab Emirates. aswaaq has also the most generous loyalty program (Wafa) that offers customers up to 10% cash back on monthly purchases.

-Ends-

About aswaaq retail

aswaaq Retail is a subsidiary of aswaaq LLC which operates various small and medium supermarkets and convenience stores selling high-quality products, foodstuffs, and FMCG.

aswaaq Retail has been established with a modern, strong, and easily recognizable identity. As the brand reflects the diverse culture of the UAE, it is a brand of quality and comfort. The retail market stores feature vibrant colors and an authentic, traditional street flair.

It gives the customer a sense of place and a sense of belonging in an elite location closer to home.