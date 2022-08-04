Dubai: Driven by the goal of honouring the heritage of the Emirates, “Hayyakum” is the warm welcome chosen by aswaaq to address their customers. The local brand aims to provide their customers with a unique shopping experience across Dubai. Their promise is not only freshness, but also variety and sustainability.

According to aswaaq COO, Shamsa Lootah: “We at aswaaq believe that we can provide shoppers with a comprehensive experience, given our well-trained staff, assortment of products and easy in-store navigation. We are very proud to engage with the diversified community around us. We consider it a privilege of ours to be able to connect with various ethnicities and cultures.”

“Over the years, aswaaq has developed several programs to support the community, especially SMEs. The SME support is demonstrated through several benefits, including lease benefits and contracting discounts, in addition to leasing priorities. Additionally, our supermarkets also extend privileges to the SME sector via discounted pricing, market exposure and trade insights,” she added.

aswaaq has always carried the spirit of contributing to the society, by launching their CSR initiatives such as Fils Al Khair, which started in 2013. This initiative aimed to encourage all aswaaq customers to donate small denominations amount (Fils) from shopping bills to charitable societies, and the collected amount is donated annually on Zayed Humanitarian Day.

These initiatives are in line with aswaaq message and value “from the community to the community”, believing that generosity and integrity are core values, not only for the brand but also for the community.

About aswaaq LLC

aswaaq L.L.C. is 100% owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).​ Currently under aswaaq LLC, three strategically formed companies are operating in Retail, Trading & Properties. New companies or alliances may be developed in the future according to the market need and strategies of aswaaq LLC or its investors. aswaaq LLC operates several small and medium-sized supermarkets and marts that sell high-quality products, food and consumer goods.

aswaaq LLC is created for the modern world with a fresh, strong and easily recognizable visual identity. The brand’s story reflects the diversified culture of the UAE, it is a brand of quality and convenience. aswaaq LLC is set apart by the vibrant colors and the flair of an authentic traditional street market. It gives the customer a sense of place and a sense of belonging; somewhere to call their own and a place closer to home. aswaaq Stores are a place that embraces all the values of an authentic marketplace; it is a place where people will know you, a place where people will listen to you; a place where people will understand your needs and wants.