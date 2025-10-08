Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ASUS will be exhibiting a wide range of its AI-powered devices at the 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL, taking place from October 13 – 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Under the theme “Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities,” a comprehensive portfolio designed to accelerate digital transformation through AI, cloud, and education technologies will be showcased.

Furthermore, ASUS will bring together its AI portfolio across infrastructure, workspaces, edge, and mobile solutions, giving visitors a firsthand look at how intelligent technology is reshaping industries. From accelerating productivity to enabling new ways of working, learning, and collaborating, ASUS is empowering organizations of all sizes to embrace the future with purpose-built innovation.

“The Middle East stands at a decisive point in its digital transformation, with AI shaping the way economies, institutions, and communities move forward. With our partner Intel, ASUS is driving smarter and more sustainable innovation to meet the region’s evolving needs. GITEX GLOBAL is an opportunity for us to show our latest advancements and strengthen relationships with our customers and partners across the region,” says Tolga Özdil, Regional SYS Commercial Director, META, ASUS.

“Our portfolio demonstrates our expertise in seamlessly integrating AI that would be beneficial to everyone. We are committed to ensuring that innovation in this region is both responsible and secure, and that it enables lasting progress for future generations.”

ASUS will be presenting a strong lineup of devices designed for business and education. This includes the B5405 with an ergonomic design, the P5405 with a 47 TOPS NPU made for AI tasks, and the B9403 that weighs less than 1 kg and comes with an all-day battery life. All ExpertBook Copilot PCs are engineered with MIL-SPEC magnesium-lithium alloy chassis for extreme durability. There’s also the Chromebook CX5403 Plus, CR1204, and the Windows BR1204, made for students with durable and secure designs. The CX1405 Chromebook Plus laptop includes 12 months of Google One AI Premium and is made with 30% recycled plastic, and the P470 and P440 All-in-One (AiO) PCs, which are engineered for durability and easy serviceability. ASUS will also demo AI ExpertMeet, an intelligent collaboration solution that uses AI to simplify business interactions and enhance productivity.

Visitors will also get to see ASUS’s Infrastructure AI solutions that include the ASUS AI POD (with NVIDIA GB300), HGX servers, and Ascent GX10 powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. Workspace AI lineup, including the NUC 15 Pro, NUC 14 Pro AI, and ROG NUC 2025 mini PCs, all designed for compact and powerful enterprise computing. ASUS revolutionizes smart cities by exploring cutting-edge solutions in autonomous driving, fleet management, and intelligent buildings powered by the robust embedded computer PE2200U and the powerful Edge AI systems PE6000G and PE2100N. The Productivity AI solutions include the ASUS ProArt and Go series networking solutions, such as PRT-BE59, PQG-U1080, 5G GO, RT BE58 Go, and RT AX50 Go.

The company has built its commercial portfolio around four key pillars that reflect the priorities driving transformation today. These include AI-first design for smarter workflows, cloud-ready devices that support seamless enterprise integration, sustainable innovation through energy-efficient engineering and eco-conscious materials, and education-focused technology that equips classrooms for modern learning. Hands-on demonstrations will highlight easy-to-service product designs and reinforced durability features.

“We are excited to demonstrate our latest AI innovations at GITEX," said Senic Chiu, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa, ASUS. "This event is a fantastic platform to showcase how our technologies can transform industries and enhance daily life.”

Partnerships remain central to ASUS’s vision. ASUS continues to advance its collaboration with NVIDIA through the Enterprise AI Factory, which provides AI-ready racks and AI POD designs for large language models (LLM) and immersive workloads.

Visitors can head to ASUS’s booth at Hall 2, Stand C70, to experience their latest innovations.

