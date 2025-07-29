Muscat, Oman – ASUS, alongside its partner, Suhail Bahwan Group, successfully hosted the ‘Innovating with the Future: Transforming Business with IT Solutions’ event in Oman. Over 100 delegates from the education, business and public sectors attended the event to gain insight into ASUS’s latest solutions.

The event had an exceptional turnout and is a testament to ASUS’s passion for innovation with the highest quality, making them a trusted name in their target industries. Attendees had the chance to see ASUS’s lineup of award-winning devices that include the ExpertBook P & B, Chromebook and All-in-One (AiO) series. ASUS demonstrated its commitment to the country, supporting Oman Vision 2040, that offers an enhanced quality of life.

“The event is a platform for us to engage with customers to understand their evolving needs and innovate our products and services to benefit them,” said Mohit Bector, Commercial Head – UAE & GCC, ASUS Business. “We would like to thank Suhail Bahwan Group for their continued partnership and support in Oman, an important market that plays a key role in our regional growth strategy. Together, we are working towards a common vision of delivering cutting-edge technologies to government, business and educational institutions across the country. As a trusted technology enabler, ASUS continues to drive a smarter and more efficient business and learning environment with our industry-leading products and solutions.”

The ASUS ExpertBook series gives users the right balance of portability, performance and reliability. Long-term durability and enterprise-grade security make the ExpertBook series capable of handling demanding workloads. The ASUS Chromebook offers fast and streamlined performance for students thanks to regular Chrome OS updates and all-day battery life. The ASUS ExpertCentre AiO PCs are the perfect companion for any business, delivering sturdy construction, quality components and strong security features.

Having 71,192 awards under its name, ASUS continues to create the best products and solutions designed for everyone. It also reinforced its sustainability pledge by increasing the use of environment-friendly materials and embracing 100% renewable energy in its Taiwan operation centers. With the event’s resounding success, ASUS, along with Bahwan Projects & Telecom LLC intends to maintain the momentum forward with more activities in Oman and the wider GCC region.