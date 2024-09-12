AstraZeneca certified as a Best Place to Work for Women in Jordan, Morocco and Algeria in recognition of the company’s effort in creating an inclusive and supportive work environment for women, promoting gender diversity, and offering opportunities for career growth and development.

AstraZeneca certified as a Best Place to Work for Millennials in Iraq, Morocco and Algeria highlighting AstraZeneca’s focus on creating a dynamic and engaging work environment that appeals to the values and aspirations of millennial employees.

Dubai: AstraZeneca, an affiliate of the multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has been recently achieved the best place to work, best place to work for Women and Best Place to Work for Millennials in North Africa and Levant. These certifications are a result of independent assessments carried out by the Best Places to Work, a global employer of choice certification program that honours organisations that deliver exemplary employment practices, represented by the voices of their employees.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards with regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Rami Scandar, AstraZeneca Country President for Near East and Maghreb region, he commented “At AstraZeneca NearEast and Maghreb, we truly believe that our people are the heart and soul of our success. As I always say; people behind the numbers are more important than the numbers, and that's why people’s dedication, passion, and talent is what continuously empowers our cluster to shine brilliantly in every possible way. We are committed to creating an environment where everyone can reach their full potential, perform at their absolute best, and make a valued contribution to the enterprise. Today, I am extremely proud to announce that we have sustained the Best Places to Work Certification Program award for Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq for the 7th consecutive year, and for Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia for the 3rd year in a row. Building on last year’s successes, we are also delighted to have earned the BPTW for Women certification for the second time in AstraZeneca Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Algeria.

Every year, we push our capabilities further, exploring new ways to test and improve ourselves to break more records. I am thrilled to announce that, in addition to the previously mentioned awards, we have been recognized as BPTW for Millennials in Algeria, Morocco, and Iraq for the first time across the region. This award is special because it distinguishes us as an Employer of Choice and a Great Place to Work, which undoubtedly enhances our performance as a company.”

From her side, Noha Zannoun, HR Director for Near East and Maghreb said “Every year we face more challenging events and general circumstances within our region which drive us more strongly towards emphasizing on the mental wellbeing of our people and help them overcome their daily struggles and challenges. Our job is to provide them with an engaging environment where they can grow and progress throughout their careers. In return, our people continue to prove that they can make the best out of any circumstances through living AZ Values and being the core of a healthy and diverse Culture. This award is a huge motive to all of us in AstraZeneca Near East and Maghreb and a guarantee that true hard work gets widely recognized. I would like to thank every single person whose role has definitely contributed significantly to each success that our organization achieves.”

The Best Places to Work program recognizes organizations that excel in creating outstanding workplace environments based on factors such as employee satisfaction, benefits, and company culture. The Best Places to Work for Women highlights companies that support gender equality, provide opportunities for advancement, and create inclusive work environments for women. The Best Places to Work for Millennials focuses on organizations that cater to the values, work preferences, and career development needs of younger employees, particularly in areas like flexibility, innovation, and work-life balance. These programs are built on employee surveys and comprehensive evaluations of workplace policies and practices.

Every year in Africa and Middle East, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

For more information about the certification process, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

