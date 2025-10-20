Dubai, UAE – The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team today announced that it has completed its migration to run 100 percent of its data storage on NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company. Aston Martin Aramco relies on NetApp’s unified, secure and AI-ready data infrastructure to power its design, simulation, and trackside operations.

Building an Intelligent Data Infrastructure powered entirely by NetApp solutions enables the Aston Martin Aramco team to benefit from seamless access to critical data, empowering faster decision-making measured in milliseconds. This includes the integration of AI-driven workflows, enabling faster design-to-build cycles and improved performance. NetApp StorageGRID provides scalable, geo-distributed object storage with enterprise-grade resilience to handle the massive datasets generated by the Aston Martin Aramco team’s operations while BlueXP delivers unified control and observability across the entire data ecosystem.

NetApp provides high-performance data storage and real-time data management solutions that help Aston Martin Aramco analyze telemetry, optimize race strategies, and improve car performance on and off the track. By enabling seamless data access across cloud and edge environments, NetApp ensures that engineering teams can make split-second decisions based on accurate and up-to-date insights.

NetApp enables Aston Martin Aramco to run complex simulations faster and more efficiently by providing high-throughput data storage and seamless access to massive datasets across hybrid cloud environments. This accelerates design iterations, allowing engineers to refine aerodynamics, strategy, and performance before the car even hits the track.

Fabrizio Pilotti, CIO, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team: “From simulations in the CoreWeave Wind Tunnel and CFD workloads to trackside telemetry, we generate and analyze petabytes of data in the pursuit of building a winning car and a winning team. NetApp provides scalable and secure infrastructure tailored for AI capability and other high-performance computing workloads, which gives us the power we need to make the right data-driven decisions across design, simulation and race-day strategy.”

Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp: “Formula One™ is one of the most demanding technical environments in the world. Races are won by split-second determinations on the track, built on a foundation of thousands of design and engineering decisions over the preceding weeks. The Aston Martin Aramco team needs prompt access to massive datasets from multiple sources without wasting time or resources on orchestrating data across different platforms. The trust that Aston Martin Aramco has placed in NetApp as its sole storage provider is a validation of our expertise in supporting intelligent data infrastructure that enables data-driven decision-making at scale.”

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team

With history dating back to 1913 and its founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin has a storied history rooted in racing. Early success at the Aston Hill Climb inspired a legacy of crafting high-performance luxury vehicles, which today includes the DB12, Vantage, Vanquish, DBX707, and the F1-inspired Aston Martin Valkyrie. The brand debuted in Grand Prix racing in 1922, claimed outright victory at Le Mans in 1959 and returned to Formula One in 2021 under Lawrence Stroll’s leadership.



The team has since made significant investments, notably opening the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone in 2023, featuring sustainable design and a cutting-edge wind tunnel that became operational in 2025.



On-track, the driver line-up features the experienced Canadian Lance Stroll and double World Champion Fernando Alonso, supported by Test and Reserve Drivers Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne, along with Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa and Young Development Driver Jak Crawford. Aston Martin Aramco also races in the all-female F1® Academy series, with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann competing under the mentorship of the team’s F1® Academy Head of Racing and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins.



Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco continues to drive progress through its I / AM fan engagement platform, and Make A Mark ESG programme, driving sustainability, inclusion and community engagement. Partnerships with Racing Pride, Spinal Track, and the Aleto Foundation support inclusivity, accessibility, and leadership development. The team’s commitment to energy efficiency is certified by ISO 50001 compliance.

