The new mobile medical units, launched through Aster DM Healthcare’s employee partnership programme called Asterians United, are equipped with solar panels and linked to a telemedicine setup, enabling comprehensive diagnostic and free medical services to the needy in remote areas.

The vehicles would be deployed to support disaster relief efforts as required in UAE and other Middle Eastern and African countries.

Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Units through its global network of 40+ units have treated over 1.4 million individuals across India, the Middle East, and Africa, providing free healthcare services to various communities over the last 7 years.

Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, flagged its latest three Mobile Medical Service units from Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais in Dubai, aimed at assisting victims in disaster zones across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The newly launched units, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, aim to deliver essential medical and healthcare services directly to disadvantaged individuals, significantly enhancing healthcare accessibility.

The new mobile units, introduced through the internal "Asterians United" program involving Aster DM Healthcare employees, are equipped with solar panels to harness renewable energy and are linked to a telemedicine setup. This enables comprehensive diagnostic and specialty medical services to reach those in need in remote areas. The mobile medical vans will provide consultations, first-aid treatment, and other essential medical services directly to communities in need.

These shall be deployed for helping natural disaster victims in the Atlas Mountains in the Taroudant Region in Morocco through NGO Jeunes d'Atlas and for prompt short-term missions in disaster-affected zones in the West Asia & Africa Region through Emirates Red Crescent.

Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) is a one-of-a-kind CSR initiative by Aster DM Healthcare aimed at bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility by providing free medical camps and disaster aid support to needy communities in remote areas. Since its inception, AVMMS has treated over 1.4 million individuals across India, the Middle East, and Africa, positively impacting lives in regions with limited or no access to medical facilities. The initiative has a global network of over 40 units, with plans underway for new units in Bangladesh, Tanzania, and Zanzibar.

The initiative is supported by Aster DM Foundation (ADMF) International, Asterians United, and Emirates Red Crescent. Future expansions include new mobile units in Rwanda, Uganda, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, continuing the commitment to reaching needy communities.

The keys for these new units were handed over to officials from the Consulate of Morocco and Emirates Red Crescent. The launch event was attended by key representatives, including Aster officials, Mr. Iqbal Khan, CEO of Fajr Capital, other key Fajr Capital officials, Emaar officials, and Emirates Red Crescent officials. The mobile units were flagged off by Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare FZC.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We are committed to extending our healthcare services to those in need through the AVMMS initiative. By leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices, we aim to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of underserved communities. Providing accessible healthcare is crucial to us, and these newly launched mobile medical units represent a pivotal step towards achieving this goal.”

Asterians United is an initiative which togethers employees from the organization and unites them on act on a cause and bring about positive change in the community around them and the world in-turn.

Aster Volunteers have a commendable track record of providing healthcare services through mobile units, and the initiative continues to expand, with new units planned for deployment in various underserved regions. Aster DM Healthcare remains committed to its mission of providing accessible healthcare to all through innovative and sustainable solutions. The launch of these 3 new units marks a significant milestone in this journey, reaffirming Aster's dedication to global health and well-being.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare

Aster Volunteers, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, it focuses on various activities in healthcare, education, social empowerment, environmental sustainability, and disaster aid initiatives. 5 million+ lives have been touched by Aster Volunteers across various geographies engaging the registered volunteer force of more than 76,900 people and its associates as of March 2024.

