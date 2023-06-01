The high-end pharmacy offers instore free analysis like vitamin check, hair and skin analysis, BMI, cholesterol levels among others and based on the results, healthcare products and supplements can be recommended.

Upto 25 Zest Pharmacy stores will be established within the next 2 years. In addition to standalone pharmacy stores, there will be Zest Wellness sections inside Spinneys and Waitrose outlets where only consumer wellness products will be featured.

Abu Dhabi: Aster Pharmacy, the retail arm of Aster DM Healthcare and a leading pharmacy chain in the GCC, has announced the launch of a wellness inspired pharmacy concept known as Zest Pharmacy, as a part of its joint venture with the Fine Fare Food Group, that manages Spinneys and Waitrose retail in the UAE. With a focus on premium wellness, Zest Pharmacy aims to provide customers with a unique and enriching experience that combines modernity, nature, and eco-friendly practices. This collaboration combines the expertise of Aster Pharmacy in healthcare and Spinney's Group's retail excellence to create a premium wellness destination like no other. The first Zest Pharmacy store was inaugurated today by Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director - Aster DM Healthcare, Mr. N S Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer - Aster Retail, Sunil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer - Spinneys and Tariq Albwardy, Director - Albwardy Investment in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi.

Emphasizing on the belief that preventive care is better than sick care, Zest Pharmacy boasts of a team of dedicated health and wellbeing experts who will provide personalized advice on improving health and lifestyle, empowering individuals to lead active and fulfilling lives. The pharmacy will provide a wide range of high quality and certified products across categories like skincare, nutrition, cosmetics, mother and childcare, home-use medical equipment among others. The store will also house premium brands like Esthederm, NeoStrata, SkinCeuticals, Obagi, The True Honey & Country Life.

Talking about the inauguration, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, "With the launch of our new Concept Pharmacy styled as Zest, we aim to meet the needs of our high-end customers for various products in the health and wellness segment. By combining our expertise with the premium retailer of the region, the Spinneys Group, we aim to redefine the health and wellness landscape of countries we operate with the new brand and value-added products."

"Zest Pharmacy is poised to become the go-to destination for premium wellness products, supporting individuals on their path to a healthier and happier life. We want to create an environment where customers feel supported and inspired to prioritize their well-being. With our state-of-the-art diagnostic technology, we can help identify ailments and deficiencies, offering tailored health plans to start them on a transformative well-being journey", stated Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Leveraging cutting-edge diagnostic technology, Zest Pharmacy will offer customers valuable insights into their health status through the Innovation Station, powered by Rossmax. The innovation station provides free comprehensive and immediate reports on ailments, deficiencies, and tailored health plans to initiate customers' wellbeing journeys. This advanced facility also offers free skin and hair analysis, along with vitamins analysis, ensuring customers receive accurate and personalized recommendations for balanced vitals and preventive healthcare measures.

Commenting on the launch of the concept store, Mr. N S Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer of Aster Retail, said, "Zest Pharmacy represents a significant step forward in our commitment to offering our customers an unparalleled retail experience. We are confident that Zest Pharmacy's innovative approach and commitment to well-being will resonate strongly with our customers, providing a step-forward in our aim to spread Good Health and Happiness. With the first store being launched in Abu Dhabi, we are keen to bring our wellness offering closer to our customers in Abu Dhabi.”

Zest Pharmacy will extend its exceptional service beyond the physical store by providing a convenient and reliable home delivery service. Customers can simply make a phone call, and their health and well-being needs will be met promptly.

Sunil Kumar, CEO at Spinneys, UAE, explains: “We are excited to partner with Aster Pharmacy to launch the first supermarket wellness concept in the UAE. As a truly local supermarket, the community is our heartland and it is our mission to nourish and inspire customers to live better lives, day by day. Our new holistic wellness offering is a direct response to our customers’ desire to live healthier lives. We are dedicated to understanding our customers’ needs, their shopping behaviours, and what we must do to help them live better.”

Looking ahead, Aster Pharmacy plans to open more Zest Pharmacy stores in the upcoming financial year and aims to expand the network to more than 25 stores within the next two years in UAE. Zest Pharmacy will operate in two formats: Zest pharmacy standalone stores and Zest wellness sections - inside Spinneys and Waitrose stores in many locations. This is a positive step forward for both Aster Pharmacy and Spinneys as they are set to expand their footprint in Saudi Arabia.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 32 hospitals, 127 clinics, 521 pharmacies* and 205 labs and patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have 30,330 dedicated staff including 3,863 doctors and 8,975 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

*Including 257 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster

About Spinneys

Spinneys’ story started in 1961 when the first supermarket opened in Al Nasr Square. It has since grown to be one of the most favourite premium supermarket retailers in the region, with 61 stores across the UAE. Much loved by expats and locals in the region, Spinneys enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward thinking, keeping pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. Today, Spinneys Dubai, owned by UAE national Mr Ali Albwardy, has built a strong name for supplying top quality produce and offering a high level of customer service. Yet food standards, safety and freshness have always been at the forefront of the company’s ethos – just one reason why the Spinneys brand is defined as ‘The fresher experience’.

