Dubai, UAE – Aster Hospital Mankhool and Medcare Hospital Al Safa, part of Aster DM Healthcare—the leading integrated healthcare provider in the GCC—have been recognized for their commitment to quality and innovation in healthcare at the prestigious Dubai Quality Group Award held recently. The two hospitals achieved top honors, with Aster Hospital Mankhool securing the Gold category and Medcare Hospital Al Safa earning the Silver category at the 1st Cycle of the Medical Excellence MENA Award, organized by the Medical Excellence Subgroup of Dubai Quality Group.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Medical Excellence Subgroup of Dubai Quality Group launched this esteemed award to promote a culture of excellence, innovation, and safety in the healthcare sector across the UAE, GCC, and MENA region. The award recognizes institutions that set benchmarks in quality healthcare delivery, aligning with globally accepted best practices and fostering patient-centric care.

The award ceremony, held at the Habtoor Ballroom, Al Habtoor Palace, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, along with Dr. Hazza Khalfan Alnuaimi, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group. The event, hosted by Mrs. Sameera Mohammed, General Manager of Dubai Quality Group, brought together over 600 dignitaries, state and regional leaders, executive presidents, and representatives from local and international media, celebrating outstanding contributions to healthcare excellence.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Dr. Malathi Arshanapalai, Group Chief Medical Officer and Group Chief Quality Officer, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "This accolade reinforces our mission to set new benchmarks in clinical excellence, safety, and patient experience across our hospitals. At Aster, there has been a paradigm shift in the way we measure clinical excellence – moving from a provider perspective to the receiver’s perspective. In simple terms, we capture our clinical outcomes as determined by the patients’ reporting outcomes of care (PROM – Patient Reported Outcome Measures) and patients’ reporting their experience of care (PREM – Patient Reported Experience Measures). This ensures great value add to the patients, which was well appreciated during the assessment."

Dr. Arshanapalai added, "Aster Hospital Mankhool’s recognition in the Gold category and Medcare Al Safa’s Silver category win are a testament to the dedication of our teams in delivering high-quality, patient-centric care. These achievements highlight our unwavering commitment to adopting best practices, ensuring optimal healthcare outcomes, and continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of our patients."

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE, Oman & Bahrain, emphasized the significance of this recognition, stating, 'Receiving the Dubai Quality Group Award is a testament to Aster’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services. Aster Hospital Mankhool’s recognition in the Gold category reflects our dedication to clinical excellence, patient safety, and continuous innovation. Our highly skilled professionals and the clinical expertise of our doctors have won us this recognition, topped with rigorous protocols ensuring the best possible clinical outcomes. Above all, compassion and empathy are our core values, and today we stand proud of this accolade. This honor fuels our passion to elevate healthcare standards and enhance patient experiences across the region.”

Adding to the celebration, Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, stated, "Medcare Hospital Al Safa’s Silver category win highlights our commitment to medical excellence and a patient-first approach. We will continue to implement advanced medical practices and innovations that enhance patient care and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global healthcare hub."

The Medical Excellence MENA Award under Dubai Quality Group was established to promote the UAE as a health tourism hub, foster a competitive healthcare environment, ensure safe and high-quality medical care, and integrate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles into healthcare institutions. The award aligns with the UAE’s vision of elevating healthcare standards and promoting sustainable excellence in the industry.

In addition to these accolades, Aster DM Healthcare has recently been honored with the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, reinforcing its position as a leading healthcare provider committed to excellence. Aster Hospital Mankhool has also achieved accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, further validating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in patient safety and healthcare delivery. Medcare Hospital Al Safa continues to raise the bar with its Joint Commission International (JCI) reaccreditation, emphasizing its adherence to global best practices in healthcare.

The recognition of Aster Hospital Mankhool and Medcare Hospital Al Safa at the Dubai Quality Group Award further solidifies their position as leaders in delivering exceptional healthcare services. Their dedication to medical excellence, patient safety, and quality care continues to set new benchmarks for the region’s healthcare landscape, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and world-class healthcare delivery.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

