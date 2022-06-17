This would be Aster’s 7th Hospital in Kerala and 16th Hospital in India. The 550 bedded hospital will have several centres of excellence fulfilling the needs of a super-specialty hospital in the region.

Total investment of Rs. 500 crores estimated for the entire project.

Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare service providers in GCC and India, announced the launch of its latest integrated advanced healthcare facility at Trivandrum in Kerala. The hospital will be a 550-bed unit and will enclose 5.76 lakh sq. ft built-up area excluding the provision for 1 lakh sq. ft for multi-level car parking space. The company’s investment will be in the tune of 500 crores+ for the entire project, with the first phase having a capacity of 350 beds is expected to be operational by FY26.

This super-specialty facility will house several centres for clinical excellence that will cater to the functions of Cardiac Sciences, Organ Transplant, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Oncology, Urology & Nephrology, Gastro Sciences, and Woman & Child wellness. The hospital will offer OPD, IPD, ICU including high dependency units, NICU, PICU and transplant ICU, day-care support and 24 hours trauma & emergency response services. Robotics and new generation systems would be introduced gradually.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Aster Capital at Thiruvananthapuram has been conceived as a comprehensive facility that will deliver primary to quaternary healthcare to the people of the region. It has been a long-cherished dream of Aster DM Healthcare to be in the capital city to make quality healthcare at an affordable cost accessible to the population. There were large number of patients who were visiting our Aster Medcity at Kochi — and we thought it is our duty to bring the services to their doorsteps. This will increase our footprint not only in Kerala but across India with over 4500 beds in the country. We hope that the Aster Capital Hospital will become a destination for the highest quality healthcare in the country attracting medical professionals and patients to the state from abroad providing facilities at par with global standards.”

With 15 hospitals, 11 clinics, 131 pharmacies and 114 labs and PECs, Aster DM Healthcare remains committed to its promise of making quality healthcare affordable and accessible to people in India. With a large presence across 5 States – Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Group has been introducing world class healthcare with state of art infrastructure, advanced clinical procedures and interventional methodologies to local patients in India. The Thiruvananthapuram project will illustrate the group’s commitment to the goal of remaining at the forefront of a health management system that aspires to be inclusive, uncompromisingly effective and powered by a culture of concern. The hospital will aim to maximize the benefit of providing cohesive units for diagnostic and pharmaceutical services.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 29 hospitals, 120 clinics, 371 pharmacies and 114 labs & patient experience centres in seven countries, including India. We have over 25,800 plus dedicated staff including 3,200+ doctors and 7,000+ nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

