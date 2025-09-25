Dubai, UAE – Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, has successfully concluded the fifth edition of its flagship youth initiative, Aster Discover, a unique two-week internship program designed to offer high school students hands-on exposure to the dynamic world of healthcare. The program aims to empower the next generation by helping them “discover” their interests and potential career paths within both clinical and corporate functions of a leading healthcare organization.

What began in 2022 with just two student participants has since grown into a transformative platform, impacting nearly 50 young minds across five successful seasons. The latest edition saw close to 20 students engage in immersive experiences across departments such as HR, Legal, Marketing, Digital Health and Hospital Operations.

“Aster Discover is not just an internship, it’s a launchpad. We are committed to nurturing young talent and giving them the tools to make informed academic and career decisions. This program allows students to step into a real-world environment, develop crucial soft and professional skills, and most importantly, discover their passion. Amongst the sectors to work in healthcare is the one where you can make a difference in someone’s life and they got to see that at very close quarters. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from both students and parents reinforces the program’s long-term value, and we’re proud to continue building on its success,” said Mr. Jacob Jacob, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Aster DM Healthcare.

Throughout the program, students have the opportunity to shadow professionals across various departments, participate in live projects, and engage in team-building and interactive learning sessions. This immersive experience allows them to gain early exposure to corporate culture and healthcare operations, providing a well-rounded understanding of the industry.

The initiative has received a post-program rating of 4.6 out of 5, with students describing it as both inspiring and career-defining. Many shared that it was their first time stepping into a professional environment, giving them a clearer understanding of their future aspirations.

One standout success story is from a participant in the very first edition of Aster Discover. Inspired by her internship with the Digital Health team, she went on to develop a mobile application that helps parents track their children’s vaccination schedules, earning media recognition for her innovation and impact.

Currently, the program is open exclusively to children of Aster employees, selected through an internal application and screening process based on interest and department alignment. However, looking ahead, Aster plans to expand the program to external students from across the UAE, in collaboration with local educational institutions. The company is also exploring academic credit recognition to further enhance the program’s value.

“We believe in investing in future leaders. By opening this initiative beyond our own employee base and creating opportunities for academic recognition, we’re excited to contribute meaningfully to the development of youth across the region,” added Mr. Jacob.

With each edition, Aster Discover continues to evolve, nurturing curiosity, shaping career goals, and inspiring a new generation of changemakers in healthcare and beyond.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

