Kuala Lumpur - In line with the increasing pressure on organisations to instil and embed integrity and corporate governance in the midst of post pandemic recovery, the need for a strong culture of professionalism, integrity and governance across the financial services industry becomes more apparent to continuously strengthen the public’s confidence and trust in the financial system. Today, the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) represented by President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, En. Mohd Muazzam Mohamed and ELMU Education Group (ELMU Group) represented by Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kassim Noor Mohamed exchanged the Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) witnessed by Datuk Sri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, Deputy Chief Commissioner(Operations) on behalf of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Chief Commissioner, YBhg. Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Azam Baki at Sasana Kijang, Kuala Lumpur.

This MoC formalises AIBIM and ELMU Group’s strategic knowledge partnership to further encourage, promote and advance integrity efforts across its member banks and the industry. The MoC will see both parties work closely to provide AIBIM members banks and the financial industry a platform to further strengthen the integrity and governance ecosystem. Following the MoC exchange, the AIBIM Integrity Year 2023 was launched with the townhall event.

AIBIM President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, En. Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said, “Here at AIBIM, we regard integrity, transparency and accountability as our focus in discharging our responsibilities. Maintaining these values is possible through rigorous awareness, internalisation and enforcement efforts from each party involved. Once again, thank you, ELMU Education Group, for partnering with us in achieving these aims. This MoC will be an enabler in strengthening the Islamic finance industry, putting us on the right track to making Malaysia a global Islamic finance hub.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer of ELMU Group, Dr. Kassim Noor Mohamed said, “This marks another milestone for ELMU Group, to be able to work closely with AIBIM, its member banks and the Financial Sector. We are excited with this collaboration as an AIBIM Knowledge Partner, and is in parallel with our strong commitment to advocate integrity, sharing of knowledge and experience within the Financial Industry.”

