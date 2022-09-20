BETHESDA, Md.,/PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced the formation of its new Middle East and Africa (MEA) Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Advisory Council. The objective of the Council is to provide subject matter expertise and guidance to ensure that AFP delivers products and services that meet the needs of the corporate finance community in the MEA region.

The Council is composed of FP&A professionals in the MEA region who have multiple years of experience in the FP&A profession and represent diversity across geography, industry, company size, structure, race and gender.

Members of the AFP MEA FP&A Advisory Council include:

Mahmoud Abu Taleb, CFO & Board Member, Inertia Egypt, Egypt

Pavel Artemov, FP&A Director, Tupperware, United Arab Emirates

Mohamed Darwish, Financial Business Planning & Analysis Manager, Novartis, Egypt

Mohamed ELRouby, ACMA, CGMA, FPAC, MBA, Global Finance Lead and CFO Middle East Africa, Pharmanovia, United Arab Emirates

Hendrix Kazungu, CPA, Business Controlling & FP&A Manager (ELN)- East & West English Africa, Indian Ocean Africa & SA, Danone, Kenya

Philip Muchaba, Senior Manager - Financial Planning & Reporting, Safaricom PLC, Kenya

Sultan Mujallid, FPAC, Head of Financial Planning & Analysis, Saudi Air Navigation Services, Saudi Arabia

Monica Muthimi, Country Finance Business Partner, Unilever, Kenya

Ishmael Opande, CPA, BIDA, Chief Financial Officer, Ler Limited Group, Kenya

Reda Shousha, MBA, ACMA, CGMA, FPAC, CFC, Finance Manager, Automotive Distribution & Marketing Company Ltd, Saudi Arabia

To support AFP in its goal to be the key resource and advocate for the FP&A profession within the MEA region, the Council will meet to share ideas and discuss best practices to address common challenges and changing needs. The information gathered will be used to strengthen the FP&A practitioner community through articles, research and events.

"The members of the AFP MEA FP&A Advisory Council are thought leaders who are enthusiastic and passionate about the FP&A profession," said Jim Kaitz, AFP president and CEO. "At AFP, we look forward to working with these amazing professionals to provide FP&A practitioners throughout the MEA region with the focused support they need to excel."

