DUBAI, UAE – Global omnichannel media agency Assembly today announced an expanded leadership structure designed to support the next phase of growth in the Middle East and North Africa. Industry veteran Ravi Rao has joined the agency as Senior Advisor, partnering with Zubair Siddiqui, Chief Operating Officer, and Kinloch Magowan, Managing Partner, to guide the region through continued expansion.

Rao brings more than three decades of experience leading major media organizations across MENA and South Asia, including serving as CEO of GroupM MENA and CEO of Mindshare MENA and Leader for South Asia. His arrival further strengthens the region’s senior bench, which has been instrumental in driving sustained double-digit growth, expanding full-funnel capabilities, and establishing Assembly as a modern alternative to traditional holding-company agencies.

Day-to-day leadership of the region will continue under Siddiqui and Magowan, who have overseen core client, people, operational, and commercial functions for several years. They will now partner closely with Rao and report directly to Assembly Global CEO Rick Acampora.

Separately, Assembly announced that Faisal Dean, as he concludes a decade-long tenure marked by significant growth and expansion, has decided to step down at the end of the year. A new CEO for MENA will join in Q1 2026. During his time with the agency, Dean helped deepen the region’s capabilities and expertise, add new global and regional clients, and grow its talent base across Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh.

“The region is operating from a position of strength as we prepare for a new MENA CEO in 2026,” said Rick Acampora, Assembly Global CEO. “I appreciate all that Faisal has contributed, and for me personally, the partnership we’ve had over the last four and a half years. I wish him the absolute best in his next chapter. The team has built real momentum here in the region, and we’re focused on carrying that forward.”

MENA remains one of Assembly’s most important growth markets globally, and the agency will continue investing in the region’s talent, technology, and leadership to meet rising client demand.

