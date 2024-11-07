EMT Global Meeting reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for emergency medicine

United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Aspen Medical, showcased its expertise as an Emergency Medical Team (EMT) at the upcoming EMT Global Meeting. Held in Abu Dhabi from 5 to 7 November, this premier event will bring together global health emergency experts to discuss partnerships, strategies, and innovative solutions in health emergency preparedness and response.

Hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO), the EMT Global Meeting brings together key stakeholders from national and international organizations, academic institutions, and humanitarian partners to enhance collaboration and strengthen global emergency health response capabilities. A major focus this year is the EMT 2030 strategy, which aims to bolster national EMT capacities and shape the future of global health emergency preparedness, response, and resilience (HEPR). Participants discussed standard setting, research, capacity building, and long-term strategies for more effective emergency operations worldwide.

Glenn Keys, Executive Chairman of Aspen Medical, was a featured speaker on Wednesday, 6 November, during a session titled “Public-private partnerships for health emergency preparedness and response”. Keys highlighted the critical role public-private partnerships play in health emergency preparedness and response, using Aspen Medical’s proven model and extensive deployment history as a case study. Drawing on collaborations with the United Nations, WHO, and other international organizations, Keys emphasized the vital contribution the private sector can make to global health crisis response efforts.

“Public-private partnerships have proven to be an essential element in ensuring timely and effective health emergency responses,” said Glenn Keys. “Aspen Medical has had the privilege of working alongside governments and international organizations in delivering life-saving services to vulnerable populations. We are committed to continuing these efforts and building a more resilient global health system.”

Aspen Medical’s participation in the EMT Global Meeting comes at a time when the demand for rapid, high-quality healthcare in disaster zones and conflict areas has never been more urgent. Aspen Medical’s ability to immediately mobilize emergency medical healthcare solutions, including the rapid deployment of fully self-sufficient 100-bed mobile hospital units, has been instrumental in saving lives. These mobile units, which are operational within 72 hours of arrival, can function in some of the most remote and challenging environments, providing much-needed medical care to vulnerable populations.

As part of its comprehensive emergency medical services, Aspen Medical offers a range of solutions including the immediate deployment of highly skilled emergency medical teams, local workforce training to ensure continuity of care after the transition of emergency teams, aero-medical retrievals and medical evacuations, and turnkey healthcare solutions such as modular hospitals, ambulance control centers, and trauma facilities. These capabilities enable Aspen Medical to respond swiftly and effectively to health crises, delivering critical care where it’s needed most.

Aspen Medical’s longstanding expertise in deploying EMTs to respond to humanitarian crises and disaster zones has positioned the company as a global leader in providing emergency medical healthcare.

About Aspen Medical

Aspen Medical is a global provider of healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in government, non-government organisations (NGOs), global agencies and the private sector. The company is a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under resourced. Services include managing and building health infrastructure, air ambulance and retrieval services, occupational and workforce health, health technology, humanitarian and disaster response, medical supplies, training, and advisory services. In 2012, Aspen Medical partnered with the Abu Dhabi Police to launch National Ambulance. In 2014, the UAE Government extended the service to the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. It was the first partnership of its kind with an Australian company helping to pioneer new models of healthcare service development and delivery within the UAE and the wider Gulf region. In 2015, the company began providing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) to all subsidiary companies in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Following a public tender process, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi signed an agreement with Aspen Medical to provide comprehensive primary healthcare clinics in six rural and underserved areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Today, all six clinics are open and operating. Aspen Medical is the only commercial organisation in the world certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an Emergency Medical Team for infectious disease outbreaks and trauma surgical operations. As a certified B Corp, Aspen Medical believes passionately in using business as a force for good in everything it does, and wherever it operates.

For more information visit www.aspenmedical.com or www.aspenmedical.ae.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Iman Ashraf

Communications Manager- Aurora the Agency

iman@auroratheagency.com