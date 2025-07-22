Subject to regulatory approval, Gordian plans to offer similar services to global players entering the Middle East as it already does in Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo

Global alternative asset managers expected to make up its primary client base

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Gordian Capital is delighted to announce its plan for expansion into the Middle East, subject to approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”)

“The Dubai International Financial Centre, (“DIFC”) has seen and continues to experience strong growth in the number of managers across alternatives and traditional strategies establishing an operation” Mark Voumard Founder of the group and CEO of Gordian Capital Singapore Private Limited noted”. He commented “Going cross border can have its challenges, primarily in terms of speed to market, as well as meeting rigorous initial and ongoing operational and regulatory standards. This is where, provided we obtain regulatory approval, with the group’s history of success and growth in Asia over the last 20 years, we plan to provide, a highly regulated market entry pathway and infrastructure for institutional quality GP’s and managers seeking to establish a regulated presence in DIFC”.

Gordian Capital is Asia’s only fully licensed institutional fund platform operating in Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo, Asia’s three key financial centers and is fully licensed and regulated with MAS (Singapore), SEC (USA), SFC (Hong Kong), FSA (Japan), NFA as a CTA (USA) and ASIC (Australia). The group is also required to meet guidelines and registration requirements with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), CSRC, (China Securities Regulatory Commission) and CBI (Central Bank of Ireland) as both an investor and investment manager.

The firm has launched over 115 funds across both private and public strategies, including Private Equity, Real Estate, Venture Capital, Private Credit, Infrastructure, Trade Finance, multiple Hedge Fund strategies as well as long-only and absolute return strategies, including activism. It works with some of the words largest GP’s and asset managers supporting them as they both invest and expand into Asia. 96% of its USD17bn AUM is from institutional investors.

Gordian’s planned Fund Platform offering in DIFC, which is subject to approval by the DFSA, would leverage Gordian Capital’s 20 plus years of expertise acting as the Manager, for experienced investment professionals, who require an institutional level regulated, physical and operational fund infrastructure where Gordian Capital handles the business and operational management of each fund allowing the investment professionals on our platform to concentrate on investing.

Gordian Capital as a key regulated infrastructure provider, is already part of the ecosystem of prime brokers, executing brokers, fund administrators, legal, tax and audit firms with operations in Asia and, subject to regulatory approval, expects to also become a key market provider in, and help expand the DIFC ecosystem. This concatenation creates a continuous string of combined values thereby further differentiating the position of DIFC as a global hub for hedge funds and other alternative asset managers.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority commented “We are pleased that Gordian Capital, Asia’s leading independent institutional fund management platform, has announced its intention to establish a presence in Dubai International Financial Centre. Their decision reflects the strength of DIFC as the region’s leading financial hub with unparalleled depth in asset management, attracting new firms and business models that access the fast-growing markets of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. We look forward to welcoming Gordian Capital to our ecosystem and supporting their expansion into the region.”

Gordian Capital’s clients include global institutional asset managers, Multi strategy/pod platforms, Family Offices, GPs, Hedge funds and Corporates across multiple strategies and structures across private equity, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, hedge, absolute return and long only strategies.

Established in 2004 by capital markets professionals and alternatives industry veterans active in Asia since the 1980s, Gordian Capital initially launched its first operating subsidiary in Singapore in 2005. The group now boasts a regulated presence in Singapore, Japan, and Australia, with both its Singapore and Tokyo operations registered with the U.S. SEC as Registered Investment Advisers and representative offices in Melbourne and Shanghai.

Voumard also commented “We have been given a warm welcome by the pro-business, market friendly, and highly professional team at DIFC and, subject to receiving regulatory approval, expect to work closely with them to help develop DIFC even further as an asset management centre.

Established in Cayman in 2004 by capital markets professionals and alternatives industry veterans active in Asia since the 1980s, Gordian Capital has operating subsidiaries in Singapore, Tokyo, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Shanghai and, subject to regulatory approval, plans to extend its operations soon to the DIFC. As Asia’s leading institutional, independent, fund platform specialist, managing USD 17 billion in AUM, Gordian Capital’s focus has always been institutional, evidenced by early mandates from Brown Brothers Harriman and AMP Capital as well as investments by both Swiss and Japanese pension funds as early as 2006 and 2007. More recently investments have come from SWF, DFI and pension fund investors. This institutional focus and fiduciary duty to our investors is reflected in our DNA.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

