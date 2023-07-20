Asiacell, the leading Iraqi telecommunications company, has soared to new heights by clinching the esteemed “Best App” award at the 2023 Best Business Awards. This accolade represents the exceptional work and innovation Asiacell has been dedicating to its customers in Iraq and beyond. Asiacell has been at the forefront of innovation and customer service. The company’s award-winning application offers a distinct and user-friendly interface that has revolutionised the way customers interact with their telecom services. Notably, the application allows customers to seamlessly manage all their Asiacell accounts, enrol in rewards programs, and enjoy an integrated e-shopping experience; it is a comprehensive digital platform for customer’s operations. What sets the app apart is its in-built digital assistant and 24/7 live chat support, ensuring customers are always a few taps away from high-quality service.

Beyond the app, Asiacell has been a trailblazer in driving digitalisation in Iraq. The company has actively engaged with governmental bodies to push for legislation that fosters a robust digital infrastructure. This commitment has led to establishing an ecosystem conducive to digital growth and technological innovation. Furthermore, Asiacell has forged partnerships with various national and international companies to enhance digitalisation in Iraq. These collaborations span across multiple domains, including education, healthcare, and finance, and aim to improve the quality of life and economic prospects for the people of Iraq.

The Best Business Awards are known for their rigorous selection process, carried out by a panel of independent expert judges. The awards set high benchmarks for entrants across various categories and sectors. The “Best App” category, in particular, is keenly contested, with the judge’s selections based on strict criteria.

The chairperson of the judges at the Best Business Awards lauded Asiacell’s achievement, stating, “Congratulations to Asiacell for introducing a new highly successful app that is having a profound impact on the fortunes of the business operations of the Company. Uniquely, customers can view all their Asiacell accounts in a single application, sign up for rewards and e-shop on the platform. Support is provided by the app’s digital assistant and 24/7 live chat, ensuring that customers receive prompt and efficient support, making them feel valued. Such is the success of Asiacell’s new app that it has increased customer engagement, leading to higher revenues.”

Chra Hussein, CCO of Asiacell, on the announcement of the award, said, “We are elated to receive this prestigious award. It’s a true testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and dedication to serving our valued customers. This app represents a main pillar of Asiacell infrastructure – connecting our subscribers not just through telecommunications but through exemplary service and innovation. We are also resolute in our commitment to playing a vital role in the digital transformation of Iraq, and we will continue to push for legislation and partnerships that bolster the digital economy and empower the Iraqi people”.

The Best Business Awards are among the UK’s most prestigious awards. Winning this accolade speaks volumes about the quality and innovation that Asiacell brings to the table. The Awards attract a plethora of entries from various sectors, including large international PLCs, public sector organisations, and dynamic SMEs. The common thread among the winners is excellence in their respective domains.

