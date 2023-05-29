Asiacell the telecommunications giant collaborates with Leading fintech Qi and innovative platform Digital Zone to revolutionize digital payment solutions, bringing secure and convenient options to businesses and individuals in Iraq.

Asiacell, Iraq's foremost telecommunications giant, known for its pivotal role in the nation's digitalization efforts, officially announced its strategic alliance with Qi, Iraq's premier 360-degree financial services provider and the largest FinTech company in Iraq, at a public ceremony in Grand Millennium Sulaimani. This ground-breaking partnership aims to offer Asiacell's customers a seamless, secure digital payment experience, fundamentally transforming how transactions are carried out in Iraq.

Asiacell and Qi have consistently been at the forefront of the digital transformation in Iraq, investing substantially in infrastructure and services to boost their offerings, both companies were able to emerge as significant forces in the digitization movement thanks to Asiacell’s connectivity and top-tier nationwide internet access, and Qi’s unparalleled financial inclusion achievements. And with both companies serving millions of users across Iraq, many of whom are shared, and with the recent surge in acceptance of digital payment solutions in Iraq, Asiacell and Qi, through this strategic alliance, are ideally poised to be at the forefront of this expansion setting an example for other players in their respective industries.

This synergistic collaboration, which is powered by Digital Zone, a technology solutions company, will enable Asiacell’s products and offers to be smoothly integrated within Digital Zone’s and Qi applications. This integration will empower millions of Asiacell and Qi’s shared customers to carry out purchases using their Qi payment cards seamlessly. This secure and easy-to-use, cashless payment solution promises a smooth retail experience, fostering financial inclusion, and contributing significantly to the metamorphosis of Iraq’s digital economy.

Chra Hussain, CCO of Asiacell, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, “At Asiacell, we’re devoted to leading the digital revolution in Iraq, offering our customers state-of-the-art technology and financial services. Our partnership with Qi signifies a monumental stride in our journey. By integrating our offerings with the Qi app, we’re facilitating our customers to enjoy effortless digital transactions and superior convenience. This collaboration stands as a testament to our commitment to fuelling the fintech scene in Iraq and contributing to the nation’s overall socio-economic development”.

"Asiacell's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with Qi's mission. Our collaboration represents a significant leap forward toward a digital economy in Iraq. Both our companies spent years developing their portfolio of services, and this collaboration allows us to integrate some of these services and offer our customers a new type of seamless digital experience, and collaborate to work together to develop new products to serve SMEs to help Iraq's entrepreneurs and business owners grow their businesses". Said Luay Al-Obaidi, Chief Commercial Officer of Qi Group.

“Digital Zone has always been committed to enhancing the user experience. This collaboration with Asiacell allows us to offer our customers a seamless, integrated solution for their digital payment needs, enriching their digital lifestyle and contributing to the digital transformation in Iraq”, remarked Saif Al-Mufti, Founder and Managing Director of Digital Zone.

Digital Zone represents an integral part of this collaboration and will be pivotal in facilitating the smooth integration of Asiacell’s offerings. Leveraging their proficiency in digital solutions, digital goods, and customer experience. Digital Zone will ensure a seamless and enriched user experience.

"Finally, the signing ceremony for the partnership between Asiacell and Qi, which comes in alignment with the governmental instructions from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Communications (MoC), serves as an affirmation of both organizations' commitment to reinvent the digital payments landscape in Irag and foster the growth of the fintech sector."

About Asiacell

Asiacell “Brings Us Together” is the leading mobile telecommunications and digital services provider in Iraq, exceeding a subscriber base of 17 million customers as of January 1st, 2023. Asiacell is recognized as the first mobile carrier to operate in Iraq and the first to achieve full nationwide coverage, offering quality 4G services across all Iraqi governorates. Asiacell’s network covers 99%+ of the Iraqi population, making its national network the most extensive among the other two mobile operators in Iraq. Since January 2015, Asiacell has been proud to be the best internet service provider offering the highest quality network in Iraq. Since early 2022, Asiacell has been accredited as the fastest 4G+ service in Iraq and the most comprehensive internet coverage by Ookla®.

About Qi

Qi is the leading electronic payment services provider in Iraq. It pioneered the digital payments sphere in Iraq in 2007 as the first payment services provider in Iraq, and since its inception, Qi continued to grow and lead the competition to become the largest player in the industry by market share and transaction volume. It transformed the Iraqi market by providing simple, easy, affordable, and efficient means of financial inclusion.

To date, Qi issued around 8 million payment Cards and has a network of 15,000 Point of Service terminals, operated by around 10,000 cash-out agents spread throughout Iraq. Qi also operates around 500 Enrolment Centres.

About Digital Zone

Digital Zone is a dynamic and innovative platform that revolutionizes the way digital services and products are sold. Digital Zone caters to a diverse range of customers, offering both international and local digital products and services. Its extensive catalog includes everything from gaming vouchers to entertainment cards, cinema top-ups, and much more. One of the key factors that set Digital Zone apart is its integration with Qi Application, a popular and widely used App. This integration allows Digital Zone to serve millions of Qi customers, connecting them with the products and services they require in a streamlined manner. By leveraging the power of technology and digital solutions, Digital Zone enables individuals and businesses to enhance their digital capabilities and access a world of possibilities.