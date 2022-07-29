Global law firm Ashurst has advised the BESIX – Plenary Group consortium in relation to the Zayed City Schools PPP project in Abu Dhabi, which has reached financial close.

This is the UAE's first school infrastructure public-private partnership, a pioneering project that paves the way for private sector participation in the development of the country's social infrastructure.

The project was awarded to the BESIX – Plenary consortium by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

It comprises the financing, design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operation and maintenance of three new state-of-the-art school campuses with a total capacity of 5,360 students in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. The debt provider group comprises financial institutions HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo and The Norinchukin Bank.

The Ashurst team was led by Simon Moore, supported by partner Stuart James, counsel Grant Batten, senior associate Sumit Ram, associates Imogen Thompson, Jacklin Molla, Chloe McWeeny, Eugene Bang, and Riddhi Kumar. The financing was led by partner David Charlier with assistance from counsel Natasha Kavanagh and Douglas Fung, senior associates Claire Cornally, Hanyin Huang and Sharon Cong, and associate Myles Sim. Strategic advisory partner Cameron Cuffe, senior associate Tammam Kaissi and associates Jenny Zhang and Laura Jimenez Jaimez also provided input.

Simon Moore commented:

"We're delighted to reach financial close on this landmark project, which, as the first social infrastructure project to be developed under Abu Dhabi’s new PPP regulatory framework, we hope will set a precedent for future infrastructure development and investment. It's been an absolute privilege to work with Besix and Plenary Group with respect to this pathfinder PPP project and we look forward to its successful delivery."

-Ends-

For further media information/interview opportunities please contact:

Kirstin Munro

E kirstin.munro@ashurst.com



Ashurst is a leading international law firm with world class capability and a prestigious global client base. The firm's in-depth understanding of its clients and commitment to providing exceptional standards of service has seen it become a trusted adviser to local and global corporates, financial institutions and governments on all areas of commercial law. The firm's people are its greatest asset and it brings together lawyers of the highest calibre with the technical knowledge, industry experience and regional know-how to provide the incisive advice clients need.

Ashurst has 30 offices in 17 countries and offers the reach and insight of a global network, combined with the knowledge and understanding of local markets. With over 450 partners and a further 1,800 lawyers working across 11 different time zones, the firm is able to respond to clients wherever and whenever required. As a global team, Ashurst has a reputation for successfully managing large and complex multi-jurisdictional transactions, disputes and projects and delivering outstanding outcomes for clients.