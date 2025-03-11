Strategic partnership with Versatile International and Haneco Lighting to localize high-performance lighting solutions and enhance supply chain resilience

Supports Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering local manufacturing, creating skilled jobs, and advancing sustainable infrastructure

Saudi Arabia – Asheil Versatile Lighting Technologies (Asheil) has secured land in Shaqraa Industrial City, 180km northwest of Riyadh, to establish a state-of-the-art lighting manufacturing and technology hub. This milestone strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional leader in advanced lighting production, reducing the Kingdom’s dependence on imports while driving industrial growth, supply chain resilience, and job creation.

The 6,800m² facility will not only produce high-performance lighting solutions for Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, large-scale urban developments, and commercial infrastructure but will also generate significant local employment opportunities. By investing in localized manufacturing, Asheil is ensuring that Saudi talent plays a direct role in the Kingdom’s industrial transformation, equipping the workforce with expertise in advanced manufacturing and energy-efficient lighting technologies.

The facility will integrate cutting-edge production techniques, energy-efficient LED technologies, and precision engineering, addressing both market demand and the need for a skilled, future-ready workforce. By providing high-value job opportunities, Asheil will support the Kingdom’s long-term economic diversification strategy while advancing technological self-sufficiency in the lighting sector.

“Asheil is proud to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a hub for advanced lighting technology,” said Marco Fahd, Chairman & CEO of Versatile International. “This facility will not only provide international standard, high-quality, locally manufactured lighting solutions but will also create skilled jobs and provide new career pathways for Saudi professionals in manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain management. We sincerely thank the Saudi government and our partners for their support in making this vision a reality.”

Saudi Arabia’s LED lighting market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9 percent. The Kingdom currently imports significant volumes of lighting and signalling equipment, with China accounting for over 40 percent of its lighting imports. By manufacturing locally, Asheil will help reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, enhance supply chain stability, and ensure customized, region-specific solutions for developers and infrastructure planners.

“With Versatile’s extensive project management experience and Haneco’s deep expertise in LED manufacturing, Asheil is set to become a transformative player in Saudi Arabia’s industrial landscape,” said Nicho Teng, Founder & Managing Director of Haneco Lighting and Co-founder of Asheil. “Our integrated approach - spanning design, manufacturing, and after-sales support - will not only deliver high-performance lighting solutions but will also empower local talent with the skills and expertise needed to sustain and expand Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing sector.”

Asheil is a joint venture between Versatile International and Haneco Lighting, combining world-class project management expertise with cutting-edge LED manufacturing to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient lighting solutions. By localizing production, the partnership aims to enhance supply chain stability, reduce costs, create new job opportunities, and provide faster, more customized solutions for Saudi Arabia’s major infrastructure projects.

About Asheil Versatile Lighting Technologies

Asheil Versatile Lighting Technologies (Asheil) is a leading lighting technology company dedicated to developing energy-efficient, high-performance lighting solutions tailored to the needs of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. By investing in local manufacturing, Asheil is committed to strengthening supply chains, supporting infrastructure growth, and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s sustainability goals.

About Versatile International

Versatile International (www.versatileinternational.com) is the Middle East’s first fully integrated project management consultancy, specializing in destination-scale real estate development projects. With offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company provides asset developers with supply chain certainty, risk mitigation, and procurement excellence. Versatile International is part of the Versatile Group, Australia’s leading end-to-end real estate development and construction company.

About Haneco Lighting

Haneco Lighting (www.haneco.com.au) is a pioneering Australian LED lighting company, committed to sustainability and energy efficiency. Founded in 2011, Haneco has developed advanced LED technology that reduces electricity consumption by up to 90 percent, significantly extending product lifespan. The company serves commercial, industrial, and residential markets, delivering high-performance lighting solutions tailored to evolving market needs.

