Doha, Qatar – The Ascott Limited (Ascott) announces the re-opening of its fully renovated Qatar-property, Somerset West Bay Doha. The revamp is in line with the group’s tenacious expansion plans for the region.

Owned by Katara Hospitality, Somerset West Bay Doha originally opened in 2008 with a total of 200 units comprising of two- and three-bedroom apartments and was primarily focused to cater to long-stay guests. In line with changing traveller needs, the newly revamped property now offers 228 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and is the perfect choice for solo, business, and leisure travellers.

Mr. Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India, said: “We are delighted to announce the re-opening of our newly renovated flagship Qatar property, as we introduce stylish urban living in the heart of Doha once again. Sharing the neighbourhood with some of the country’s most iconic establishments, we are confident that Somerset West Bay Doha will provide an elevated accommodation offering for our existing traveller base as well as new markets. This much awaited re-opening is among the many exciting upcoming projects we have planned for the region in the coming months and beyond.”

Offering style, comfort and a sense of home, the fully refurbished rooms exude a warm setting, inspired by contemporary and Arabesque décor. Each guest room is complete with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide breathtaking views of the gleaming Doha skyline, along with a range of modern appliances, a fully-equipped kitchen and a dedicated living and dining area, to make each stay convenient and memorable.

A range of recreational facilities, lifestyle activities and business support services are available at the property, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, business centre, breakfast lounge and children’s play area. As part of the property’s transition, a lobby café, restaurant, mini market and prayer room have been added to further elevate the guests’ experience.

Centrally located in the heart of the city, Somerset West Bay Doha is parallel to the Diplomatic Street and ideally positioned for business travellers with easy access to ministry quarters, embassies, consulates and the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. Leisure travellers and families will delight at the diverse surrounding community, the property’s close proximity to the beautiful corniche as well as to the City Centre Mall Doha.

Bookings on the revamped property include daily housekeeping services, complimentary Wi-Fi and complimentary use of recreational facilities.

For more information or reservations, contact the property at +974 4 420 3333 or

enquiry.doha@the-ascott.com

-Ends-

About The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Ascott's portfolio spans more than 200 cities across over 30 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA.

Ascott has more than 76,000 operating units and over 57,000 units under development, making a total of more than 133,000 units in about 800 properties.

The company’s serviced apartment, coliving and hotel brands include Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, Fox, Yello, Fox Lite and POP!

Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards, offers exclusive benefits to its members when they book directly with Ascott for their stays at its participating properties.

Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment, pioneered Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced apartment with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.discoverasr.com.

About CapitaLand Limited

CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) is one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it owns and manages a global portfolio worth about $138.7 billion as of 30 June 2021. CapitaLand’s portfolio spans across diversified real estate classes which includes commercial, retail; business park, industrial and logistics; integrated development, urban development; as well as lodging and residential. With a presence across more than 250 cities in over 30 countries, the Group focuses on Singapore and China as its core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as India, Vietnam, Australia, Europe and the USA.

CapitaLand has one of the largest real estate investment management businesses globally. It manages six listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business trusts as well as over 20 private funds. CapitaLand launched Singapore’s first REIT in 2002 and today, its stable of REITs and business trusts comprises CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand China Trust, Ascendas India Trust and CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust.

CapitaLand places sustainability at the core of what it does. As a responsible real estate company, CapitaLand contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.capitaland.com

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact

Justin Froes

justin.f@qcomms.ae