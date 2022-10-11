The roadshow was attended by over 300 participants, including brand partners, corporate agents and Ascott’s management from the Middle East, Europe and Indonesia

KSA – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the international lodging owner-operator, hosted its annual Saudi Arabia Ascott Roadshow, premiering the brand’s latest development plans and exclusive offers in the Kingdom.

Held at Ascott Tahlia Jeddah, Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh and Somerset Downtown Al Khobar on October 3rd, 4th and 5th 2022, respectively, the yearly event showcased Ascott’s ongoing efforts across cluster properties to support the Saudi Vision 2030 in developing a thriving economy. The events’ itineraries included entertainment, corporate meet & greets, site visits, induction to Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) premium benefits, and CSR activities at each venue.

On the CSR front, as an active member of the local community, Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh partnered with two organizations, supporting in the presentation and commercialization of their products, as well as creating awareness for their respective activities during the event. These include the Masaei Charitable Association whose aim is to support beneficiary families through development programmes, and Al Nahda, a non-profit organisation, inspired to work towards the empowerment of women and enhancement of their social and economic wellbeing.

Ascott’s properties in Jeddah hosted two CSR activities - supporting the Zahra Association, a member of the ‘Union for International Cancer Control’, by airing a Breast Cancer Awareness video during the event, presenting products made by the association and collecting funds; In a separate event, a dark dining activity welcomed guests to experience a meal blindfolded with traditional Saudi dance performances by ‘Gifted’ persons.

The Somerset Downtown Al Khobar venue witnessed charity provisions to EKHAA, a foundation that supports more than 2055 orphans. All organizations were present at the Roadshow venues to highlight their respective initiatives.

Mr. Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, Turkiye and India, commented on the event: “Ascott’s annual KSA Roadshow is a significant event as it allows us to thank and honour our loyal partners and patrons who entrust us with their business. In a time where economy is constantly fluctuating, our corporate relationships stand strong. This year, we welcomed guests from across the Middle East region, offering us the ideal platform to share the latest developments from Ascott in the Kingdom as well as introduce more premium benefits through our loyalty program - Ascott Star Rewards (ASR). Saudi is a key market for us and we aspire to be the choice of serviced apartments amongst partners and guests. At Ascott, we are committed to giving back to the communities where we operate, and so we are proud to partner with the local charitable organisations and host them to work together towards achieving the region’s ambitious goals.”

Ascott currently operates eight properties across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), including Ascott Tahlia Jeddah, Ascott Sari Jeddah, Citadines Al Salamah Jeddah, Spectrums Residence Jeddah, Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh, Ascott Corniche Al Khobar, Somerset Downtown Al Khobar, and Citadines Abha. This year’s roadshow was attended by other members of properties from the region like Ascott Park Place Dubai, Citadines Culture Village Dubai and Somerset West Bay Doha.

The brand is currently gearing up to introduce its premium compound in Riyadh - Ascott Villas Riyadh, spanning 90 luxury villas in the capita’s prime neighbourhood.

For further information, please visit: www.discoverasr.com

About The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Ascott's portfolio spans over 200 cities across over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott has more than 89,000 operating units and about 64,000 units under development, making a total of more than 153,000 units in over 900 properties.

The company’s serviced apartment, coliving and hotel brands include Ascott, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Oakwood, Quest, Citadines, lyf, The Unlimited Collection, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Fox, Yello, and POP!.

Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards, offers exclusive benefits to its members when they book directly with Ascott for their stays at its participating properties.

Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, pioneered Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced apartment with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.discoverasr.com.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 June 2022, CLI had about S$125 billion of real estate assets under management, and about S$86 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and more than 20 private vehicles across Asia-Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and its full stack of operating capabilities, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

Visit http://www.capitalandinvest.com for more information

