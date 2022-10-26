Cairo: In support of El Minya Governorate's environmental endeavors to transition to clean energy, ASCOM Carbonate and Chemicals Manufacturing (Qalaa Holdings' subsidiary) has laid the foundation stone of a new 7 MWh solar power plant on an area of 25 acres. The development of the PV plant will be carried out by TAQA Arabia, the full-service energy and utility provider in Egypt.

Commenting on the project, Major General Osama Al-Qadi, Governor of El Minya, said: “in light of the global trend towards green economy and maximizing its role on the sustainable development, Egypt is witnessing a qualitative leap in the transformation into using the green energy in order to achieve economic growth. This is demonstrated by the state’s efforts to host COP27 in November. In El Minya, we are keen to accelerate the achievement of Egypt’s Vision 2030; paying more attention to the environmental aspect through promoting the efficient use of natural resources such as this project that we are witnessing today.”

“The new solar power plant is a continuation of TAQA Arabia’s success stories in providing clean electric energy to both public and private sectors through several solar power plants. The project paves the way for renewable energy projects under the visionary leadership of Major General Osama Al-Qady and will contribute in transforming the Governorate into a green city, in line with the state’s vision. This project also confirms on the societal role of ASCOM Carbonate and Chemicals Manufacturing in the environmental protection and natural resources preservation, as well as supporting public health and its 350 employees’ health.” Ahmed Heikal, Chairman of Qalaa Holdings, said.

From his side, Eng. Ahmed Niazy, Managing Director of ASCOM Carbonate and Chemicals Manufacturing, stated: “Following ACCM’s success in exporting its products to 45 ports around the world with a production capacity of 500K tons annually, our aim is to produce Calcium Carbonate using green energy. This new project will help us achieve our goal and turn the company into a role model in the industrial field in Egypt, leveraging the state’s vision towards the environment.”

“This project confirms on TAQA Arabia’s capability to provide the latest sustainable solutions to a large base of private sector companies such as ACCM.” Pakinam Kafafi, Chief Executive Officer of TAQA Arabia, added. “The new plant will contribute to ACCM’s endeavors to maximize the opportunities of using renewable energy resources; reducing its electric power consumption by 16% of its total annual needs.”

About ASCOM Carbonate and Chemicals Manufacturing

ASCOM Carbonate and Chemicals Manufacturing Company is one of ASEC Mining Company’s subsidiaries, a Qalaa holdings company affiliate.

The company started its activities in 2008 under the free zone system, and now is the largest exporter of calcium carbonate, exporting 950 containers per month to 45 ports around the world.

The company is increasing production lines of calcium carbonate to double its production capacity in the coming period. In addition, the company also manufactures TALC and supplies it to the local and international markets.

About TAQA ARABIA

TAQA Arabia, a Qalaa Holdings Company, is the leader in energy distribution across Egypt, serving more than 1.7 million customers with their daily energy needs. TAQA Arabia invests, installs, constructs, and operates energy infrastructure including gas transmission and distribution, conventional and renewable power generation and distribution, marketing oil products and lubricants throughout several retail fuel stations across the country as well as providing water desalination and treatment services for a wide range of clients. Throughout its subsidiary “Master Gas”, TAQA Arabia operates extensive number of CNG stations and conversion centers across the country as well as providing off-grid customers with Mobile CNG services, making TAQA Arabia a one-stop-shop for all energy and utility services in Egypt and the region.