Dubai, UAE: ASB Capital, a purpose driven asset and wealth management firm overseeing USD 6 billion in assets, has been appointed as Joint Lead Manager for Kuwait Finance House’s USD 850 million Additional Tier 1 Sukuk issuance, working alongside other regional and global financial institutions. The mandate comes at a time when regional issuers continue to utilize Sukuk as a preferred tool for diversifying funding sources and engaging with an expanding investor base.

Since its establishment in 2024, ASB Capital has been broadening its footprint across the region’s financial markets, supporting clients through origination, structuring, and advisory roles across a wide mix of sectors. The firm has taken part in several significant transactions, including Sukuk issuances and other capital raising transactions for leading financial institutions, as well as advisory mandates related to strategic sell-side transactions and cross-sector growth opportunities.

This latest mandate builds on ASB Capital’s strong track record in regional capital markets. Over the past year, the firm has played pivotal roles in landmark transactions, including serving as Joint Lead Manager for Alinma Bank’s USD 500 million Tier 2 Sukuk, KIB’s USD 300mn Sukuk, Bapco Energies’ USD 1 billion Sukuk, and advising on Al Salam Bank’s USD 450 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) issuance. These achievements underscore ASB Capital’s growing influence in structuring innovative instruments and delivering strategic funding solutions for leading institutions.

Rafik Nayed, Managing Director of ASB Capital, commented: “We continue to see healthy growth in the Sukuk market, supported by solid demand and issuers who are taking a forward-looking approach to long-term funding. The KFH mandate builds on the momentum we are observing and reinforces the importance of well-structured instruments in supporting sustainable financing strategies. As ASB Capital continues to deepen its involvement across the region, this transaction reaffirms our position as an active and impactful participant in capital markets.”

About ASB Capital Limited

ASB Capital is a purpose-driven asset management firm dedicated to providing bespoke wealth solutions for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), family offices, corporations, and institutional clients. With a foundation rooted in Al Salam Bank’s legacy, ASB Capital offers a range of services across public and private markets, investment banking, and placement services. Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm is committed to delivering performance-driven financial solutions that drive sustainable growth and create long-term value.

For media inquiries, please contact: ASBC_PR@houbaracomms.com