Kuwait: talabat, the region’s leading tech company, has unveiled an innovative initiative aimed at enhancing the well-being of delivery drivers across Kuwait. With the onset of summer, delivery riders need cool and comfortable shelters for respite from their demanding schedules. talabat has launched air-conditioned rest areas, strategically positioned at multiple T-Mart locations throughout the country, where riders have access to refreshing cold water. These thoughtfully designed rest areas allow riders to take a well-deserved break and unwind between orders.

In line with Talabat’s commitment to prioritize the welfare of its riders, the company expanded the initiative to include all delivery riders in Kuwait, not just the riders dealing with talabat in order to ensure the well-being and comfort of all delivery riders and contribute to a positive and satisfying work experience and a happier society.

A tech company at its core, talabat bridges the gap between restaurant owners and customers to provide a seamless purchase experience. Though the riders are employed by third parties, talabat shows support by providing insurance coverage and safety gear, as well as training sessions and social activities throughout the year to promote riders’ well-being.

Bader Al-Ghanim, Managing Director, talabat Kuwait, commented on the initiative: “We are committed to making our riders feel safe and supported, while being a positive force in the community. We strive to provide the best support and benefits to our delivery riders, ensuring their well-being and success. talabat is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve, and our initiatives, such as the 'rest areas' program, exemplify our ironclad commitment to our people and the wider community.”

The rest areas initiative, launched by talabat for the third consecutive year in a row, is one of the initiatives taken by talabat to ensure the drivers safety on Kuwait’s roads. Earlier this year, talabat organized their fourth road safety seminars to encourage safe driving practices among delivery riders. The launch of the bus stop initiative, along with the implementation of additional safety measures, demonstrate talabat’s unwavering dedication to creating a secure and supportive environment for delivery riders in Kuwait, so they can perform their jobs with peace of mind and confidence. Through these initiatives, talabat continues to set a positive example and reinforce its position as a leader in fostering a thriving community of delivery riders.