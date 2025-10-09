The Green Economy Partnership (GEP) and TRST01 partner to develop the world’s first AI powered Blockchain based solution for national emission register and Carbon registry beyond the compliance to the requirements of the UNFCCC

Dubai, UAE – In a decisive move to accelerate the global response to climate change, the Green Economy Partnership (GEP) and technology firm TRST01 today announced a remarkable partnership to develop the world’s first AI-powered, blockchain-based platform for implementing the Paris Agreement. This initiative, named the Paris Agreement Implementation Platform (PAIP), is designed to combine National Emission Registers and Carbon Registries together, moving beyond mere compliance to the Paris Agreement reporting frameworks and to create AI-backed automation and new standards for transparency and efficiency in international climate action.

Scheduled for its formal launch at the UNFCCC COP30 in Belem, Brazil, PAIP will be distributed Free of Cost to governments worldwide, with a dedicated focus on empowering nations in the Global South. This initiative aims to dismantle technological and financial barriers, ensuring all countries have access to cutting-edge tools to meet their climate commitments and facilitating environmental finance inflows.

The platform represents a paradigm shift from outdated, manual reporting methods to a fully integrated digital ecosystem. By harnessing the dual power of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, PAIP addresses critical gaps in the current climate governance framework. Generative AI will automate the creation of complex mandatory reports, such as Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) and Long-Term Strategies (LTS), saving governments significant time and resources while ensuring accuracy. Simultaneously, Predictive AI will empower policymakers to model and assess their national decarbonization pathways, analyse emitter trajectories, and calculate essential data points like Grid Emission Factors, Residual Mix, GWP thereby enabling more informed and strategic climate policy.

The integrity of this vast amount of climate data is guaranteed by an immutable blockchain foundation. This distributed ledger technology creates a tamper-proof and fully auditable record for all national emissions data and carbon transactions, directly addressing longstanding issues of fraud and double-counting that have plagued carbon markets. A cornerstone of the platform’s design is its robust approach to data sovereignty, ensuring that all information is managed either within the respective countries or through innovative "Digital Embassies" on the cloud, granting nations full control over their critical environmental data in compliance to national laws.

A particularly innovative aspect of PAIP is its application to the complex mechanisms of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. The platform will utilize smart contracts to automate Project Approvals, Verification, Issuance, Corresponding Adjustments and facilitate the transparent tracking and transfer of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs). This automation brings unprecedented accuracy, transparency, and efficiency to international carbon trading, which is vital for the integrity and growth of global Compliance Carbon Markets. These smart contracts will also streamline the management of stakeholder relationships, approvals, monitoring, and verification processes.

Ivano Iannelli, Chief Sustainability Officer and Managing Director of GEP, stated, “This collaboration is fundamentally about fostering environmental finance for the Global South and streamlining processes with absolute transparency. We are leveraging the visionary leadership and ambition demonstrated by the United Arab Emirates to bridge the gap between climate ambition and tangible action, ensuring that no nation is left behind due to technological or financial constraints.”

Echoing this sentiment, Prabir Mishra, CEO of TRST01, emphasized the need for technological modernization. “The continued reliance on rudimentary tools to implement the Paris Agreement reflects a critical lag in adopting 21st-century solutions. PAIP is designed to elevate global climate action to modern best practices. By integrating Artificial Intelligence and blockchain, we are empowering governments to move beyond outdated methods, unlocking new opportunities for innovation and efficiency in the global fight against climate change.”

About Green Economy Partnership (GEP)

The Green Economy Partnership (GEP) is a UAE-based leader accelerating the transition to a green economy with a focus on the Global South. As a Climate-Tech developer and Compliance Emission Reductions Originator, GEP bridges the gap between ambition and action by facilitating investments, de-risking technology, and implementing sustainable projects. The organization operates at the nexus of project development and sustainable finance, ensuring partnerships are environmentally sound, commercially viable, and strategically aligned with regional economic visions.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@greeneconomy.ae

About TRST01

TRST01 stands at the forefront of technological innovation, specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain-driven solutions. The company is renowned for developing robust digital infrastructure that brings transparency, integrity, and scalability to vital ecosystems. In emission reduction and climate reporting, TRST01 utilises distributed ledger technology to establish tamper-proof, auditable records for carbon project data, effectively addressing persistent industry challenges. As a pivotal partner in advancing the green economy, TRST01 serves as an essential catalyst for the trusted, efficient flow of capital into high-impact climate initiatives.

For media inquiries, please contact: journey@trst01.com