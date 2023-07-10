Doha:–Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (“ARTIC”), one of the leading international hotel investment companies, and Element Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Element West Bay by Westin. Element Hotels are designed for today’s healthy, active traveller who seeks to maintain the balance of their daily routine while away on the road. Offering many of the comforts of home, Element caters to those looking to stay for both the short and long-term. The hotel offers a fresh approach for the longer stay market with its thoughtfully designed accommodation and contemporary, nature-inspired spaces.

Element Hotels has redefined the longer stay experience with a design philosophy that encourages guests to recharge and find their focus. The hotel’s 180 spacious studio, one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments offer views of both the city and the Arabian Gulf, while being exquisitely furnished with signature Westin Heavenly® beds, a large workstation, and a fully equipped modern and spacious kitchenette. The apartments also feature spacious living and dining areas.

An ideal place for business travelers, long stay guests, and holidaymakers, the hotel is five minutes walking distance from Doha’s best beach clubs and provides easy access to key business and financial districts. This includes destination hubs such as Doha Exhibition Convention Center and the City Center Mall.

At Element West Bay, guests will be energized with a food and beverage menu that prioritizes fresh and healthy ingredients. A complimentary Rise® breakfast starts the day by offering morning staples as well as low-fat options and fruit smoothies, followed by all-day dining at Californian food culture concept ShiKiMiKi. In addition, the Restore Grab & Go menu, available 24/7, includes a wide variety of fresh ingredients and on-the-go meals, from wholesome salads and sandwiches to yoghurt and snacks and Doha Baking Co, located at the lobby level, is the ideal place for morning coffee or afternoon tea. Guests and residents can enjoy a relaxed afternoon or evening entertainment at Club33 which provides a unique lounge ambiance and panoramic views of the West Bay city skyline and Arabian Gulf.

For those looking to relax and recharge, guests can enjoy the indoor pool, Lotus Spa and Motion Fitness Center which is open 24-hours a day and features state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength-training equipment.

Mr. Tarek M. El Sayed, Managing Director and CEO of ARTIC commented: “We are pleased to introduce Element West Bay to the local market where we continue to enrich Qatar’s hospitality scene by working with leading hospitality operators such as Marriott International. With today’s announcement, ARTIC’s portfolio now includes 12 hotels in Doha and 35 operational hotels across all regions, highlighting the continued expansion of our business operations locally, regionally and internationally.

Sustainability is a major component of this collaboration with the Element Hotels. As we did with Element City Center, we have developed this property with sustainable construction processes front of mind, paying close attention to key energy efficiency considerations in line with wider sustainable building trends. In addition, buildings have been developed using durable materials and products to lower the amount of required maintenance and ultimately reduce the carbon footprint of our properties. Qatar’s hospitality sector will continue its growth momentum following the World Cup and we are confident that this will generate great opportunities for Element West Bay.”

“We are delighted to open Element West Bay and look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the comforts of home in our exceptional location,” says Ammar Samad, Multi-Property General Manager. “The residential-styled suites provide space for guests to find balance while on the road. No matter how long a guest stays, whether it is a few days or few weeks, Element West Bay ensures that time away from home does not mean time away from life.”

To celebrate its opening, Element West Bay is offering travellers a limited-time Premiere Celebration offer. The hotel is offering up to 4,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points when booking a room. The promotion also includes a complimentary Rise breakfast and credit of QAR 50 credit per guest to be consumed at the property. The Premiere Celebration Offer is available to guests for a limited period of two months, until 4th of September.

For terms and conditions of the offer, and for additional information on Element West Bay, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dohel-element-west-bay-doha/overview/

